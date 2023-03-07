Bali officials launch crackdown on how tourists dress and behave in billboard campaign

Bali officials have launched a public campaign designed to crackdown on inappropriately dressed tourists and travellers who flout local rules and customs.

The Indonesian island known for its clear waters, blue skies and cheap beer, has long been a favourite destination of Australian holidaymakers, with over 91,000 travellers flocking to the island in January, 2023.

But increasingly, Aussies have become notorious amongst locals for causing havoc on the island with their wild behaviour, reflected in the nickname 'Bali bogans'.

Bali Tourism Board Chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana announced plans on Tuesday to use billboards to build awareness amongst visitors and educate tourists on how to behave in cultural settings.

Mr Adnyana said the proposal is in its 'socialisation' phase, while officials awaiting public feedback and gauging support.

'We are assigned by the government, in this case, the Bali Tourism Office, to prepare socialisation in the form of writing and visuals,' Mr Adnyana said, as reported by The Bali Sun.

'However, we have to start with some kind of appeal at several points.

'The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions.'

Authorities have confirmed a minimum of 10 large billboards will be installed where violations occur the most, including Kuta, Seminyak, Legian, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur, Nusa Dua, and Uluwatu.

The billboards will have instructions and advice written in English, with billboards in foreign languages likely to follow.

Adnyana explained the campaign will help develop Bali into a country that is not considered a destination for tourists to do whatever they want.

'Indeed, we are 'welcoming' and accept everything. Guests are king but don't abuse,' Mr Adnyana said.

He also confirmed the Tourism Board will enlist social media influencers, tourism stakeholders and e-commerce businesses to help publicise the campaign.

It comes just days after Bali officials launched a specialised taskforce to find foreign tourists working in the country illegally.