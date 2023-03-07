YAHOO!

'Say his name': Community members call for more information on 2021 death of Quillan Jacobs by officers By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune, 7 days ago

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune, 7 days ago

Columbia community members are calling for greater police oversight following revelations in recent reporting related to the 2021 officer-involved shooting death of Quillan Jacobs. Jacobs ...