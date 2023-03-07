Aaron Rodgers reportedly had ‘conversations’ with one NFL team

With Derek Carr heading to the New Orleans Saints, it appears the New York Jets will be setting their sights on one notable quarterback to potentially sign.

While it has been floated that the New York Jets were interested in Aaron Rodgers, there wasn’t really much reported contact between the two sides. Now that Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat, it appears as if some progress has been made on that front.

According to ESPN’s Trey Wingo, sources told him that Rodgers “had conversations” with the Jets, and Rodgers was “open to the idea of going to NY.” That’s huge, because Rodgers is pretty selective on what he opens his mind to.

Rodgers is yet to make a decision on his NFL future, but we should know pretty shortly. Free agency starts next Wednesday, and the NFL Draft starts April 27. It’s expected that the Packers will have fair warning what Rodgers is going to do, and if he seeks a move, the Packers are expected to facilitate .

As far as the Jets are concerned, if they want a top quarterback, it may be Rodgers or nobody. While Derek Carr had previously “ slightly leaned ” toward the Jets, Carr instead went to New Orleans. Maybe the Jets saw that they could get someone better in Rodgers, but that comes with a risk if they’re not able to land the future Hall of Famer.

[ Trey Wingo ]

