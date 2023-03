Benzinga

Vitalik Buterin Rakes In Nearly $700K Ethereum After Selling Stash Of 'Free Sh*tcoins' By Mehab Qureshi, 3 days ago

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin is unloading his stash of ‘free sh*tcoins,’ according to on-chain data. What Happened: Data from Lookonchain, an on-chain analytics platform, ...