Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
ABC News

Huerter has 25, Sabonis a triple-double, Kings beat Pelicans

By CAMERON SALERNO Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0apX_0lA5I0Ld00

Kevin Huerter scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had his eighth triple-double of the season and the Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 on Monday night.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He leads the NBA with 52 double-doubles.

The Kings (38-26) have won six of their first seven games after the All-Star break and pulled within a half-game of Memphis for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

“We want to play our first (playoff) game at home,” Kings rookie Keegan Murray said. “It’s not easy, we know we have a lot of tough stretches coming up... we know we have to be locked in every single night.”

Huerter added eight assists and five rebounds.

“He should get five rebounds in a game, so I’m extremely excited about that and we need to continue to get that kind of production from him,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.

The Kings outscored the Pelicans 38-20 in the third quarter after the game was tied at 59-all at halftime.

Davion Mitchell got the start for injured Kings star De’Aaron Fox and scored 15 points and added six assists. Trey Lyles scored 14 points off the bench.

Brandon Ingram scored 24 points for the Pelicans (31-34). New Orleans has lost six of its last seven games.

“We didn’t get into our offense quick enough,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “We started walking around on the perimeter. …I have any concerns (moving forward).”

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Jose Alvarado missed the game with a right tibial stress reaction.

Kings: Fox was ruled out before the game with a hamstring injury. … Harrison Barnes received a technical foul with 5:29 left in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host New York on Thursday. Pelicans: Host Dallas on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nets' Royce O'Neale says the bench brought 'a lot of energy' in win over Rockets
Houston, TX1 day ago
Domantas Sabonis has triple-double, Kings top Knicks 122-117
Sacramento, CA5 hours ago
Markkanen scores 31, Jazz beat Magic to end four-game skid
Salt Lake City, UT7 hours ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Lopez comes up big, Bucks edge short-handed Nets 118-113
Milwaukee, WI7 hours ago
Kempe, Danault each score twice as Kings roll by Avs 5-2
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Timo Meier scores in shootout, Devils beat Capitals 3-2
Newark, NJ8 hours ago
Martinez scores in OT, Golden Knights edge Lightning 4-3
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Vrana scores 1st with St. Louis as Blues beat Sharks 4-2
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago
Kochetkov returns for Hurricanes, blanks Flyers 1-0
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez to Receive Visibility Award from Human Rights Campaign
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Rookie Prosvetov stops 39 shots, Coyotes beat Predators 4-1
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Ravens hire former NFL WR as WRs Coach
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
After Breonna Taylor death, feds find police discrimination
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Kansas coach Self to miss Big 12 tourney game with illness
Lawrence, KS19 hours ago
Versace reaches for the stars with glittery Hollywood show
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy