Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Wild seek revenge when Flames come to town

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUZ5I_0lA5FK5x00

Buoyed by Monday’s win in Dallas that snapped a five-game losing skid, the Calgary Flames head to St. Paul, Minn., looking for revenge against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

After all, the Wild handed the Flames a humbling 3-0 defeat on Saturday.

“We definitely owe Minnesota, so we have to be ready to go. It’s another big game,” Flames forward Tyler Toffoli said.

Toffoli’s goal with 6.2 seconds remaining was the difference maker in Calgary’s 5-4 win over the Stars, and provided a much-needed boost for the club sitting outside a playoff spot.

“Ever since last year, I feel it’s a playoff game every time we play these guys. It’s a rivalry. It’s fun to play those types of games,” Toffoli said.

“I figured I’d give it a shot and try to go for a breakaway,” he added. “I saw I had enough time to do whatever I wanted and obviously made the right choice.”

The Flames surrendered a pair of two-goal leads against Dallas, but recovered to drum up the game-winning goal.

“We always have to make it a tight game, but it was nice to find a way and get some bounces at the end,” Calgary center Elias Lindholm said. “There hasn’t been a lot of them this year, so it was nice to get the two points and we move on and play (Minnesota).”

The Flames also received a necessary boost from their newcomers acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes, as defenseman Troy Stecher collected an assist and forward Nick Ritchie opened the scoring.

“That felt good,” Ritchie said. “Playing with (Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau), they made some good plays out there and I had some other chances. All three of us did.”

The Wild, who sit second in the Central Division behind the Stars, return to action for the first time since beating the Flames, which extended their winning streak to four games and has them on an 8-0-1 run.

“We know how we have to play to have success, but you get away from it,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “A month and a half ago, we played half a game. Three months ago, we played a period. Now we’ve got some consistency. The guys are playing the same way.”

The Wild have also already received a boost from one of their newcomers and are looking for additional support from another. Defenseman John Klingberg was strong in his first game upon arriving from the Anaheim Ducks at the deadline, posting a plus-3 rating in 19 minutes, 41 seconds of ice time.

“It’s a well-oiled team,” Klingberg said. “There was a lot of trust out there, everyone knew where they had to be without the puck. … That counts a long way.”

Forward Oskar Sundqvist is expected to suit up for his first game since being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings.

“Hopefully the transition goes quick and getting into a new style of play shouldn’t be too hard,” said Sundqvist, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. “But I’m very, very excited to get going.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flyers' DeAngelo ejected after spearing Lightning's Perry below belt
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Minnesota hockey player's viral prom proposal nets a 'Yes'
Luverne, MN1 day ago
Timberwolves coach provides injury update on forward Karl-Anthony Towns
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY1 day ago
New Details Emerge From Aaron Rodgers, Jets Meeting
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Armed patron sends Mystic Lake Casino into brief lockdown
Prior Lake, MN6 days ago
NASCAR owner talks about the big possibility of increasing from 670 horsepower
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Former Red Sox champion retiring from baseball
Boston, MA1 day ago
How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
New York City, NY2 days ago
Kevin Durant could miss rest of regular season
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Rory McIlroy calls out critical PGA Tour player who skipped meeting
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
What a Jets Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Might Look Like
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers career with the Green Bay Packers seemingly all but over
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
New NASCAR Cup Series team looking to debut at Atlanta in 2023
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
NFL Fans React To Today’s Surprising Vikings News
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Denver Broncos shopping Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy