Gulliver Prep water polo sweeps at tournament. Plus badminton, baseball, softball and more

The Gulliver Prep girls’ and boys’ water polo teams won the Ian Supra Tournament in Orlando.

In the girls’ finals, the Raiders edged Boca Raton 10-9. They were led once again by co-captain Gaby Montalvo with 4 goals and 2 steals. Co-captain Giorgia Pascual added 2 goals, 1 assist and 2 steals. Reese Rosenthal had 1 goal, 1 assist and 5 steals. Seventh grade goalie Sophia Beltran had 5 blocks, 2 steals and 1 assist.

Gulliver (12-1) opened with an 11-3 win over Boone-Orlando. Montalvo and Pascual each had 3 goals. Pascual also had 5 steals. Sophomores Kathleen Serig and Rosenthal added 2 goals apiece. Beltran totaled 7 blocks.

The Raiders followed up with a 14-10 win over Seminole. Montalvo led the team with 5 goals, 2,assists and 4 steals. Serig and Rosenthal had 3 goals each, and freshman Sofia Kingston recorded 2 goals and 3 steals.

In a semifinal, Gulliver edged West Orange 8-7. Montalvo led all scorers again with 4 goals and 2 steals, and Pascual provided excellent defense with 5 steals and 1 goal. Serig and Rosenthal each added a goal. Serig also had 7 steals and 3 assists.

Not to be outdone, the Gulliver Prep boys’ water polo team made it a sweep, edging Belen Jesuit 9-8 in the finals in overtime.

Freshman Sebastian Peidra scored the winner, and senior goalie Leo Isom was outstanding with 7 blocks and 4 steals as the Raiders improved to 10-2-1. Harry Sharma had 3 goals and 2 steals. Gabe Lewis had 2 goals and 4 steals. Captain Daniel Preston had 2 goals, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Gulliver began tournament play by beating Olympia-Orlando 19-6. Preston led with 5 goals, 5 steals and 1 assist. Sharma added 3 goals and 2 steals. Lewis, a junior, had 2 goals, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Isom had 4 blocks and 4 assists.

Led by Preston with 5 goals, 2 assists and 5 steals, the Raiders then defeated Seminole 15-6. Sharma had 4 goals and 1 steal, and Lewis had 2 goals and 6 assists. Daniel Bellatin, a senior, recorded 1 goal, 1 assist and 3 steals.

In a semifinal, Gulliver edged Winter Park 6-5. Isom led the way with 8 blocks and 1 steal. Sharma scored 3 goals and had 1 assist. Preston had added 1 goal and 1 steal, and Lewis had 1 goal and 2 steals.

Badminton

The Palmetto badminton team beat Coral Reef 7-3 and tied Keys Gate at 5.

Palmetto’s Katarina Slazas in No.1 girls’ singles defeated her opponents from Keys Gate 21-5, 21-7 and Coral Reef 21-4, 21-4.

Palmetto’s Raafay Khan and Nicole Paz won in No.1 Mixed Doubles against Coral Reef 21-3, 21-8 and rallied to edge Keys Gate 14-21, 21-14, 27-25.

Palmetto 7, Coral Reef 3: No.1 Girls’ Singles: Katarina Slazas (Plm) won 21-4, 21-4 ; No.1 Boys’ Doubles: Charles Mo/Darren Ku (Plm) won 19-21, 21-11, 21-6; No.1 Girls’ Doubles: Sara Paredes/Isabella Reale (Plm) won 21-9, 21-7; No.1 Mixed Doubles: Raafay Khan/Nicole Paz (Plm) won 21-3, 21-8.

Palmetto 5, Keys Gate 5: No.1 Girls’ Singles: Katarina Slazas (Plm) won 21-5, 21-7; No.1 Boys’ Doubles: Darren Ku/Charles Mo (Plm) won 21-16, 21-17; No.1 Girls’ Doubles: Isabella Reale/Sara Paredes (Plm) won 21-13, 21-7; No.1 Mixed Doubles: Raafay Khan/Nicole Paz (Plm) won 14-21, 21-14, 27-25; No.2 Mixed Doubles: Brandon Jagers/Khanh Duong (Plm) won 21-4, 21-11.

Softball

Lourdes won two more games in softball, including edging Braddock in an offensive battle 17-15, and Coral Springs Charter sophomore Sophia Bertorelli tossed a no-hitter against Cooper City, striking out 17.

American 13, Miami Beach 6: MB: Janet Lopez 1-2, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB. MB (2-3).

Carrollton 12, Coral Shores 5: WP Madelyn Althage (3-1) 1 BB, 3 K; Broghan Rice 4-5; Veronica Franzino 2-4, 3B, 2 RBI; Allyson Wolfson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI. Carr (3-1).

Coral Springs Charter 5, Cooper City 0: WP Sophia Bertorelli 7 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 17 K; Isabella Bertorelli 2-3, 2 R; Alivia Taibl 2-3, RBI; Kate Maston 1-3, R, RBI. CSC (4-0), CC (2-2).

Cooper City 4, South Plantation 1: CC: WP Daniella Nino 7 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 10 K; Lillian Mitchell 2-4, 2 R; Kylie Enrique 1-2, 2 RBI; Nino 1-3, 2 RBI. SP: Elle Hernandez 2-3, 2B; Zuleyka Henriquez 2-3, 2 2B, R. CC (3-2), SP (1-4).

Lourdes 8, Southridge 4: Sophia Vilomar 2-4, RBI, SB; Valerie Portuondo 2 RBI, 3 SB, 2 R; WP Julie Gatto 5 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 9 K. Lour (2-0).

Lourdes 17, Braddock 15: Sophia Pierro 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI; Valentina Perez 2-2, 3 BB, 4 SB; Valerie Portuondo 4 RBI, 4 SB; WP Julie Gatto 8 K. Lour (3-0).

Palmer Trinity 1, AIE 0: WP Emmy Cerda 8 K; Gina Pineda 2-3; Missy Nieves 1-3. PT (3-0).

Somerset Silver Palms 5, Keys Gate 2: WP Ava Stevens 7 IP, 0 ER, 8 K; Stevens 2-2, 2 R; Taylor Rebhan 1-2, 2 RBl, R; Lani Gonzalez 1-3, RBI. Som (3-1).

Baseball

Two more wins for the consistently solid Doral Academy baseball program.

Cardinal Gibbons 4, Cypress Bay 4 (10 innings): Brenden Trujillo (CG) 5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K; Anthony Marchese (CB) 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K; Bryce Faison (CG) 1-3, R; Trujillo (CG) RBI; Nicolas Linville (CB) 2-5, 2B, R; Fabio Marquez Ysla (CB) 1-4, R, RBI. CG (1-4-1), CB (2-3-1).

Doral Academy 13, Somerset Academy 3: Sebastian Barrios 3-4, RBI; Adrian Santana 2-4, HR, 3 RBI; Pedro Acosta 1-1, HR, RBI, 2 R; WP Luis Rodriguez 3 IP; Zachary Cowart 3 IP, 4 K. Dor (3-2).

Doral Academy 10, Braddock 0: WP Keyler Gonzalez 5 IP, 9 K; Jonathan Vazquez 1 IP, 2 K; Gabriel Milano 2-2, HR, 4 RBI; Michael Torres 3-3, RBI; Wilfred Gonzalez 1-3, HR, 3 RBI. Dor (4-2).

Miami Beach 15, Homestead 5: Jacob Gaynor 4-4, 3 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Jullian Corniel 2 2B, 3 RBI; Brody Minick 2-4; Adrian Corniel 2 1B; WP Luis Nieves 4 IP. MB (3-2).

McArthur 13, Piper 1: Devin Grazzal 3-5, R, 3 RBI, SB; Matthew Zamore 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB; Raymond Gonzalez 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Gonzalez 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K. McA (2-3).

Palmetto 6, Coral Gables 0: WP Luis Sosa (1-0); Riley Gil 2-2, R, 2 RBI; Christian Dixon 2-4, R; Blake Brookins 2-4, R. Plm (1-1).

Western 8, Flanagan 3: WP Alex Pena (2-0); LP Bryan Leon (0-1). Mason McGeehan 3.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K; Daniel Ortega 2-4, GS HR, 2B, R, 5 RBI; Tyler Jenkins 2-2, BB; Andrew Holt 1-3, 2B, R, BB. Wst (4-1), Fl (3-3).

Tennis

GIRLS: Riviera Prep 7, Cushman 0: No.1 Sasha Kilgour won 8-0; No.2 Leyla Kilgour won 8-0; No.3 Maria De La O won 8-1; No.4 Isabella Paradisi won 8-0; No.5 Miranda Blanco won 8-0. RP (6-0).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 7, Belen Jesuit 0: No.1 Oliver Lee 8-2 over Nick Iglesias; No.2 Máximo Lopina 8-6 over Julio Nuñez; No.3 Nico Verdu 8-1 over Tomas Feijoo; No.4 Juan Beltrán 8-0 over Adrián Peña; No.5 Gero Stier 8-2 over EJ Avino. Doubles: No.1 Garbett/Lee 8-3 over Iglesias/Feijoo; No.2 Verdu/Milon 8-1 over Nuñez/ Lopez. GP (5-1).

Boys’ volleyball

Pre-season: St. Brendan d Southridge 25-13, 25-17: Dante Perez 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig; Jake Martin 1 kill, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Lucas Ramos 7 kills, 3 digs; Michael Hevia 1 ace, 2 digs, 8 assists.

State basketball nominees

The 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year nominees from the area include.

Class 7A: Joelle Wilson (Miami Senior) Sr C/F 16.3 pts., 8.0 reb., 1.8 asts., 2.0 stls; Coach Brett Hankerson (Coral Springs) 21-6 Regional Finalist; Coach Sam Baumgarten (Miami Senior) 23-6 State Final Four.

Class 6A: Khyala Ngodu (Dillard) Sr F 14.4 pts., 12.1 reb., 1.7 stls., 2.2 blks; Karina Gordon (St. Thomas Aquinas) Sr C/F 15.8 pts., 3.7 reb., 1.7 asts., 1.8 stls; Coach J.R. McNabb (Blanche Ely) 22-4 Regional Finalist; Coach Craig Prather (Dillard) 19-9; Coach Oliver Berens (St. Thomas Aquinas) 24-8 State Champion.

Class 5A: Jasleen Green (American Heritage) Fr G 21.2 pts., 6.5 reb., 4.2 asts., 2.3 stls; Fenishka Bertho (Norland) Sr C/F 11.0 pts., 14.2 reb., 5.5 blks; Coach Carla Harris (Norland) 20-6 Regional Finalist; Coach Greg Farias (American Heritage) 23-8 State Runner-up.

Class 4A: Brooke Buckman (Cardinal Gibbons) Sr F 16.6 pts., 12.2 reb., 1.1 asts.; Riley Weiss (North Broward Prep) Sr G 28.8 pts., 5.8 reb., 3.3 asts., 4.5 stls; Coach Kevin Gordon (Cardinal Gibbons) 22-6 State Final Four; Coach Gardner Michel (North Broward Prep) 22-7 Regional Finalist.

Class 3A: Lena Girardi (Westminster Academy) Soph G/F 23.3 pts., 12.8 reb., 2.2 stls., 1.8 asts; Kayla Nelms (Miami Country Day) Jr C 17.9 pts., 9.8 reb., 1.6 stls., 1.8 blks., 1.6 asts; Shanaii Gamble (Somerset Academy) Jr F 14.1 pts., 12.6 reb., 2.1 stls; Coach Benjamin Drummer (Somerset Academy) 21-5 Regional Finalist; Coach Ochiel Swaby (Miami Country Day) 25-7 State Champion.

Class 2A: Emely Rodriguez (Horeb Christian) Jr F 26.4 pts., 15.5 reb., 2.3 blks., 5.5 stls., 4.9 asts; Coach Augustin Pelaez (Horeb Christian) 19-5 State Runner-up; Coach Chanel Davila (Miami Christian) 14-15 Regional Finalist.

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Badminton, baseball, flag football, lacrosse, sailing, softball, tennis, track & field, volleyball, water polo and more spring sports.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miami herald.com