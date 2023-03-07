Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 new mock drafts show just how cloudy the Steelers draft needs are

By Curt Popejoy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeRLO_0lA5EJB100

For most NFL teams it isn’t terribly difficult to find some sort of consensus about what its top need is in the 2023 NFL draft. This isn’t the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, just by pulling three new mock draft from the Mock Draft Database, you get a glimpse of just how different pundits view this team’s top need.

Draft Kings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7KWq_0lA5EJB100
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNkhP_0lA5EJB100
: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tankathon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IqnH_0lA5EJB100
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZRN3_0lA5EJB100
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) and Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) push one another during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Kns Tennessee Georgia Football

As you can see, three different draft writers took three different looks at the first round. In the Draft Kings mock draft, Porter and Smith are still on the board. In the CBS Sports mock, Porter is gone but Smith isn’t. Finally, in the Tankathon mock, Kancey is still on the board and they don’t even have Smith going in the first round.

In the Draft Kings mock, the top three offensive tackles are off the board, so taking the highest-rated player makes sense. For CBS Sports, taking Smith over offensive tackle Broderick Jones is a risky move. Smith won’t start and Jones is plug and play on the offensive line.

Tankathon opts for a legacy, doesn’t put Smith in the first round at all and passes on Jones who also doesn’t make the first-round cut.

