Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Programming note: UEFA Champions League Soccer Tuesday and Wednesday on WROC

By Jim Tortora,

3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s another afternoon of UEFA Champions League soccer on WROC.

Matches are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, pre-empting News 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

2:00 p.m. UEFA Champions League Today

3:00 p.m. Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, March 8

2:00 p.m. UEFA Champions League Today

3:00 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

