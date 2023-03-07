Programming note: UEFA Champions League Soccer Tuesday and Wednesday on WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s another afternoon of UEFA Champions League soccer on WROC.
Matches are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, pre-empting News 8 at 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
2:00 p.m. UEFA Champions League Today
3:00 p.m. Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday, March 8
2:00 p.m. UEFA Champions League Today
3:00 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
