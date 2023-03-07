Open in App
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks bounces back with two hits after outfield blunder

By Greg Joyce,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UIEk_0lA57YxA00

Here are some nuggets from Yankees’ spring training on Monday :

Playing the hits

DJ LeMahieu picked up a pair of singles in the win.

On the first, he was thrown out on a close play trying to stretch it into a double, but the second single drove in a pair of runs.

Aar’ ball

Aaron Hicks dropped a fly ball to left field on the first batter of the game, a play that was reminiscent of some of his late-season struggles last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C241_0lA57YxA00
Aaron Hicks’ blunder is reminiscent of last year’s struggles.
Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAUr0_0lA57YxA00
Aaron Hicks bounced back after his error.
USA TODAY Sports

But unlike last year, he bounced right back, ripping a single and a double in his first two at-bats.

Caught my eye

Willie Calhoun just continues to hit. The non-roster outfielder, who is trying to make a case for the left-field job, went 2-for-3 with two singles and is now hitting .571 (8-for-14) with a 1.482 OPS through six games.

Hicks drops the ball to start the game. #Yankees #AaronHicks pic.twitter.com/6GQR2orlpO

— Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) March 6, 2023
Tuesday’s schedule

The Yankees have their first off day since camp began.

