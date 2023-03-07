Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Joe Zucchero, founder of Mr. Beef, dies at 69

By CBS Chicago Team,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WgOo_0lA57VIz00

Joseph Zucchero, founder of Mr. Beef in River North, dies 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Zucchero, founder of the famous Mr. Beef Italian beef stand in River North, has died.

Cooney Funeral Home said Zucchero passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday of last week. He was 69.

On Instagram, son Chris Zucchero wrote: " part of me, my family, and Mr. Beef died today. I was incredibly lucky to be this man's son. I know this. Most don't even get to know their dads. I lived every waking moment of my life with him in some kind of capacity. If there truly is a Heaven, I hope you're there Dad. And I hope I get to see you again."

Zucchero was raised on the city's Northwest Side and settled in Park Ridge in the late 1970s, the unreal home said. He first worked as a butcher at Dominick's grocery stores, and then opened Mr. Beef at 666 N. Orleans St.

Mr. Beef went into operation in 1979.

"Joe was able to build his restaurant into a Chicago staple over the last 40+ years, through his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, over the shared love of food," the funeral home obit read.

Mr. Beef has more recently become the inspiration for the acclaimed FX television series "The Bear," starring Jeremy Allen White as a young chef with ambitions at an Italian beef stand. Chris Zucchero told Eater.com his father visited the set for the show – even while fighting cancer.

On Twitter, actor Joe Mantegna tweeted that his wife surprised him 35 years ago at a party catered by Mr. Beef.

Joe Zucchero was also an avid music fan – with "an eclectic taste, from Frank Sinatra to Steely Dan, the Rascals and Boy George," his obit read. He was also a fan of film – particularly from the golden age of Hollywood, and loved his dogs and time on the sun, according to his obit.

Zucchero is survived by his wife, Camille, son Christopher (Kacey) and daughter Lauren, and brother Dominic (Dee) Zucchero and sister Claudine Grippo.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Marie Saavedra competes in Dancing With Chicago Celebrities tonight
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Join CBS 2 at the South Side Irish Parade
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Family remembers fallen Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso as 'hero'
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
GiGi's Playhouse aims to spread acceptance of those with Down syndrome
Hoffman Estates, IL2 hours ago
Loved ones gather to mourn Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso
Chicago, IL1 day ago
This Restaurant Serves The Best Hot Dog In Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hundreds gather to pay respects to fallen Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Chicago rideshare passenger shot, wounded
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Officers from around North America turn out for family of Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso​
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Englewood boxer carries legacy of Chicago Golden Gloves tournament
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Lollapalooza, Suenos Festival hosting job fair
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cars plow into two storefronts in Bronzeville -- neither for first time
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Downtown rebound: The Loop seeing return of hustle and bustle, but some pandemic changes have stuck
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tumultuous relationship ends in murder at suburban motel: prosecutors
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Naperville Jaycees seek volunteers for upcoming Last Fling event
Naperville, IL2 hours ago
Visitation for fallen CPD officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso happening today
Oak Lawn, IL2 days ago
One student hospitalized after stink bomb is set off in Chicago Lawn school
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Despite setbacks, Together We Cope helps people get back on their feet
Tinley Park, IL14 hours ago
Vacant lots in West Woodlawn transformed into block of new homes
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Taste of Chicago might move out of Grant Park this summer
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago firefighter's wife, 3 kids critically injured in Montclare house fire
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Aurora celebrating first St. Patrick's Day parade this weekend
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Crime, education dominate mayoral runoff forum between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago's St. Patrick's Day: Here's what you need to know
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Former Alderman Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Aurora museum honoring legacy of women in the military with "Hidden Warriors" exhibit
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Free cyber security seminar for Chicago business owners happening Friday
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Who will Dr. Willie Wilson support as the Mayoral Runoff approaches?
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Snow lingers Friday
Chicago, IL2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy