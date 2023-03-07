Sault girls win district, face off against Chargers in regional opener

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault High Blue Devils captured a district title on Friday night, knocking off the Trojans of Traverse City Central in the final 52-37 on the Trojans’ home floor.

Claire Erickson led all scorers with 18 points, including a 10-of-12 performance from the free throw line in the second half. Kenzie Bell finished with 12 points, and Laura Innerebner added 11.

With that win, the Blue Devils move on to regional play where they will meet Midland Dow in their opener in Gaylord.

The game will be a clash in styles, pitting the shut-down defense of the Sault against the sharp-shooters from Midland.

The Chargers reached the regionals after dispatching the Mt. Pleasant Oilers on Saturday afternoon 56-46 in the district championship game.

“They are a good team and are well coached,” Sault coach Pat Bennin said of Dow. “They play in a great conference and play some good teams.”

The Chargers play in the Saginaw Valley Conference and posted a 10-2 mark in the league, and will enter Tuesday’s game with a 17-7 record. After losing their first four games of the season, the Chargers took off on an eight-game win streak and are currently riding a five-game heater.

They are led by Lauren VanSumeren, who scored 14 in the district championship game. Melanie Kolnitys had 12, and Jenna Butcher finished with 10 in the district championship win. The Chargers typically get shooting from Dalton DeBoer as well, but Mt. Pleasant made a concerted effort to shut her down.

As a team, Midland Dow shot 58 percent from the three point line in the win, hitting 7-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Those numbers are all well and good, but it has yet to be seen whether they can score at that pace against a defense like the Sault’s, which has held opponents under 40 points in the majority of its games this year.

“We aren’t going to do anything differently,” Bennin said. “We’ll go at them defensively and try to push the ball and get some transition baskets.”

One other thing that the Sault has leaned on this season is its leadership. The Devils start five seniors, who are all battle-tested and have plenty of big-game experience.

“We’ll need big performances from our seniors,” Bennin said. “If they come out and play the way we know they can play, I like our chances.”

The Blue Devils and Chargers will tip off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Gaylord High School with the winner facing off against the winner of Flint Carman-Ainsworth (21-0) and Grand Blanc (19-4) on Thursday at Flushing High School. Tip time slated for 7 p.m.