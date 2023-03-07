Shorter brothers lead Kickapoo past unbeaten Nixa to capture Class 6 District 5 championship

Kickapoo used an early barrage of Brayden Shorter 3-pointers to jump on unbeaten Nixa from the start, and it was enough in the end for the second-seeded Chiefs to knock off the top-seed Eagles 68-60 in the Class 6 District 5 championship game Monday night.

Kickapoo (21-8) advances to the Class 6 quarterfinals on Friday night (7:30 p.m.) at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, where the Chiefs will take on Lee's Summit West with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

And to get there in this much-anticipated matchup before a packed house in the Ozark High School gym, the Chiefs clearly took the Shorter route – a team-high 28 points from Brayden Shorter, and a career-high 19 points from his 6-6 sophomore brother Jackson Shorter.

"If you've watched him play throughout his career, big moments are where Brayden shows up most," said Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry, the state champs two years ago, and this time around, featuring a senior-dominated squad that avenged a district finals loss to Nixa last season.

"That's what Brayden looks for, those big moments."

Nixa , which had the first unbeaten regular season in the program's illustrious history, finished 28-1, the first loss in new head coach Brock Blansit's career.

"It's been a magical season," Blansit said. "I could have never dreamed of coaching a team so unselfish. They believed they would win every game they played no matter how much time was left."

And the Eagles fell by largely the same method they used to defeat the Chiefs 63-60 in a regular season matchup in early February - digging themselves an early hole. In that one, Nixa led by 18 points early in the first half, watched Kickapoo claw all the way back to go up by as many as seven, and then scratched out enough plays down the stretch to snag the home-court win.

Only this time, Nixa never got all the way back. It was the Shorter duo that made it a longer night for the Eagles.

Brayden Shorter, a 6-foot-5 guard headed for NCAA-II Washburn University, scored 14 points in the opening period, including four 3-pointers, as the Chiefs bolted out to a 21-8 lead after one. And if Brayden or any Chief did miss, chances were that Jackson Shorter was around the bucket to clean it up with a put-back for his own points.

"When you're able to build the lead we did, that's crucial," McHenry said. "Obviously they made a couple of runs later and got it down to five, but when you're down 20, it takes a lot of work to climb out of that hole."

Kickapoo pushed that lead as large as 20 points (31-11) with just over three minutes left in the first half before the Eagles heated up, finishing on a 12-2 run to close out the half and trail 33-23 at the break. Senior standout Kael Combs caught fire in the run, scoring Nixa's last eight points on a pair of layups, a 3-pointer and a breakaway dunk to bring the Eagles offense back to life.

Nixa, averaging 74 points per game, didn't hit double figures til the 3:17 mark of the second period.

"Kickapoo came out shooting the ball extremely well and we had trouble getting in rhythm early on in our offense," Blansit said.



The Eagles scored the first four points of the second half to cut it to six, but Kickapoo pushed it back into double-figures and led 48-37 after three quarters.

Another Chiefs' run raised the advantage as high as 16 points in the fourth before Nixa mounted one more charge. With Kickapoo up 65-60 and only a minute and change left, the Eagles saw their last gasp be snuffed out when Combs was called for a charge, drawn by Jackson Shorter, with 52 seconds left, and after a Nixa steal on the next possession, Combs missed a three try that could have cut it to two.

"Jackson's been doing that all year," McHenry said of the younger Shorter's propensity for drawing charges. "When you have a 6-7 kid willing to protect the rim, willing to wall up and take charges, that makes your defense a lot better. I think he made key plays throughout the game ... he had to play longer stretches than he's accustomed to with (Harrison) Doennig in foul trouble, but in a game like that with a lot of possessions, and a lot of emotion, for him to play the way he did as a sophomore was huge for us."

Kickapoo added three free throws the rest of the way to close out the Eagles.

For Kickapoo, it continued a second-half of the season resurgence for a squad that notched three of its eight losses on the season to foes in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in January at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The Chiefs have gone 12-3 since losing those three T of C games and finishing eighth in the eight-team field for the annual pairing in Springfield of national powers.

"I think this is the hardest schedule we've played in the six years I've been at Kickapoo," McHenry said. " I think we have been challenged throughout the year. It's been a hard year for our guys ... if there's any game they didn't bring it, then we were going to get beat. And there were some games that humbled us ... I think the T of C humbled us a little bit on just how our margin of error was small and we needed to control the things we could control every time out.

"I think our schedule set us up to win three tough games in a district of this competitiveness."

Combs finished with a game-high 36 points to lead the Eagles, all coming in the final 20 minutes of action in his final career game. Next for Combs is deciding in the coming weeks which NCAA Division I school will land the services of the talented, 6-4 point guard.

"Kael has matured so much as a player," Blansit said. "Not only is he a great scorer and passer, but he's also the leader of our team.

"Our guys literally battled til the very end. I couldn't be more proud of our team. I had the time of my life."

