Vote now: Who should be SBLive's National Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (Feb. 27-March 5)

Photo by Vince Miller

Each week, SBLive gathers the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

This week, we've separated boys and girls because of how many great performances there are each week. Now it's your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for SBLive's Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week for Feb. 27-March 5. Voting closes on Sunday, March 12 at 11:59 (Pacific Time) and winners are announced on Mondays.

National Boys Basketball Player of the Week nominees

Dylan Benner, St. Bonaventure (California)

Benner flirted with a triple-double and finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks as St. Bonaventure got past Victory Christian Academy, 59-48. Later in the week, he had 25 points and 16 rebounds in a 71-66 overtime win over San Pedro.

Luke Brewer, Tumwater (Washington)

Brewer netted 35 points in an 82-76 triple-overtime victory over North Kitsap that clinched fourth place at the state tournament.

Isaiah Collier, Wheeler (Georgia)

Collier put up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 79-71 Class 7A quarterfinal victory over McEachern. The five-star USC signee is averaging 19.3 points, 6.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds as a senior.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood (California)

Crowe Jr. poured in 33 points as Lynwood cruised past South Gate, 82-46. Crowe Jr., a freshman, has 1,219 points this season, the fifth-highest single-season total in California history.

Isaiah Evans, North Mecklenburg (North Carolina)

Evans scored a program-record 62 points in a 105-92 double-overtime victory over Chambers. The junior also had seven rebounds and three blocks, and drained 3-pointers to force overtime and double overtime.

Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands (Texas)

Johnson, a junior, surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in a 62-36 victory over Byron Nelson. Johnson made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, sending Lake Highlands to the state semifinals for the first time since 1968.

Jaland Lowe, Fort Bend Marshall (Texas)

Lowe had 34 points in a 70-45 win over Rudder.

Quentin Meza, Cyprus (Utah)

Meza had 20 points in the second half and finished with a final line of 31 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 58-56 state quarterfinal victory over Syracuse. Meza is fourth on Utah’s all-time career points list and third in assists.

Koa Peat, Perry (Arizona)

Peat, a five-star sophomore, carried Perry to its second straight open division championship with 35 points. Perry defeated Sunnyslope, 74-58.

Jake Proctor, Hesston (Kansas)

Proctor netted 40 points — a new Hesston single-game school record — in an 86-39 rout of Nickerson. The Tabor College signee also surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in the win.

Sam Reynolds, Wonderview (Arkansas)

Reynolds shined with 42 points and nine rebounds as Wonderview’s season came to an end with a 77-60 loss to Shirley.

Ross Robertson, South Beloit (Illinois)

Robertson, a sophomore forward, had 37 points, 24 rebounds and three blocks in a 60-57, double-overtime loss to Scales Mound.

Jackson Shelstad, West Linn (Oregon)

Shelstad went 7 of 8 from 3-point land and finished with 41 points in an 89-64 victory over Jesuit . The Oregon signee also had six assists.

Legend Smiley, Garfield (Washington)

Smiley poured in 30 points as Garfield defeated O’Dea, 69-50, for the program’s 18th state championship .

Quincy Townsend, Mountain View (Oregon)

Townsend had 37 points as Mountain View punched its ticket to the state tournament by defeating Ashland, 65-51.

Luke Walsh, Vianney (Missouri)

Walsh drilled eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points in a 69-61 victory over Webster Groves.

Lead photo by Vince Miller