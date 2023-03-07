Open in App
Louisville, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

ADU consideration in Louisville a concern for some Marshall Fire victims

By Karen Morfitt,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOqsZ_0lA565eN00

ADU consideration in Louisville a concern for some Marshall Fire victims 02:08

For many of the families affected by the Marshall Fire , getting back into their neighborhoods is a critical step in recovery. It's a chance to feel at home again.

"Most of us were happy, we just want to get back to our lives," Richard Ratajczyk said.

Ratajczyk, who lived in the area for more than 30 years, isn't alone in feeling that way, and he and others CBS News Colorado spoke with say the road back hasn't been easy.

"It's been a frustrating year," John Mickel said.

Mickel and his wife moved into their home in Louisville 26 years ago, shortly after relocating to Colorado from Florida where they lost another home to a hurricane.

The latest of those roadblocks has been a possible zoning change that would allow for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

"Essentially they are a secondary unit on the same property of a single-family home," Lisa Ritchie said.

Ritche is the planning manager for the City of Louisville. She says the discussion about ADUs started when residents wanting the option brought the idea to the city council.

Initially they targeted only those in the burn areas, sending out a survey and holding an open house to get public input. However, some residents say they were not made aware of the meeting.

"We tried to do a multi layered approach -- social media, email, and connections through our neighborhood's liaisons. It's certainly expected that not everyone gets the notification," she said.

Those who didn't get that notice in time to weigh in, like Mickel, are now sharing their concerns.

"ADUs to all of us really mean rent, you are going to rent to people. Along with that comes extra traffic and so many other issues in regard to deeper density in your neighborhood," Mickel said.

Displaced residents also worry allowing the change in rebuilt areas will have a different impact than the rest of the city.

"Several hundred houses that could be built totally different from what you thought was going to happen and your neighborhood could be totally changed," he said.

What they want is a real discussion.

"There hasn't been enough opportunity for dialogue, and I'm here to promote that," Sue Witmeyer said.

She was an original to the Harper Lake neighborhood in Louisville in 1990.

"I think I am very open to that possibility but I also want to support my neighbors and them coming back and rebuilding to come back to their neighborhood as they anticipated," she said.

For those frustrated with the process, they want the city to understand for them it's about getting what they lost back.

"Losing a house I can get around. It's losing the home," Ratajczyk said.

Ritchie says the results of that initial survey will be posted online later this week.

She says they have pivoted and will now open the discussion to the entire city. They plan to launch a new survey and hold additional public input sessions in the future.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
These are the Busiest Highways in Colorado
Grand Junction, CO22 hours ago
Golden West’s assisted living closure has left residents scattered across Colorado and beyond
Golden, CO2 days ago
Crime, pandemic cited as cause for struggling businesses downtown
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Firefighters working to extinguish a large barn fire near Mead
Mead, CO18 hours ago
"Together We Will" initiative designed by Denver leaders to improve safety
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Is it cheaper to buy a car outside of Colorado?
Denver, CO3 days ago
WRPD find group of people living in tunnel under Highway 58 flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO15 hours ago
DPS board votes to close 3 schools
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Parks and Wildlife officers warn possible Top Golf could threaten wildlife
Timnath, CO10 hours ago
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO18 hours ago
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Community input needed on future of Olde Town Arvada
Arvada, CO1 day ago
Jeffco homelessness stakeholders agree on cause but not action steps
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Investigation underway in deadly crash with police car
Denver, CO3 days ago
Gusty winds raise fire danger, prompt Red Flag Warning
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Protesters march to state Capitol demanding rent control bill to be lifted
Denver, CO4 days ago
Morning drive could be slick for many with freezing fog and drizzle returning
Denver, CO2 days ago
The Cure announce Colorado return with summer concert
Denver, CO23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy