Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
WEKU

A man allegedly tried to tamper with a plane to Boston and stab a flight attendant

By Ayana Archie,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRdno_0lA54VCM00

A man was arrested Sunday in Massachusetts for allegedly attempting to stab a flight attendant with a spoon after trying to open the emergency exit on a trip to Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, is being charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

Torres was onboard a flight from Los Angeles to Boston when, about 45 minutes before landing, the flight crew was alerted that a lock on a side door between the coach and first class sections had been partially moved from the locked to the unlocked position, and the lever securing the emergency slide had been disarmed. The flight crew reported the incident to the captain after securing the door and slide, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Another flight attendant later told the captain he saw Torres near the door and believed he had tampered with the securements and that the captain should land the aircraft, as Torres could be a risk to the flight, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

That flight attendant confronted Torres, who allegedly asked if there were cameras that could confirm the allegations. Shortly after, Torres allegedly approached two flight attendants who were standing near the side door and lunged at one of them, hitting them on the neck with a broken metal spoon three times, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Several passengers and members of the flight crew tackled Torres and detained him. He was arrested at the Boston Logan International Airport after the flight landed, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In interviews with law enforcement, passengers said they witnessed Torres ask another passenger to point out on the safety card where the handle on the side door was located before the incident, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Torres's charges can carry up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
'United crew was amazing': Passengers, flight crew jump into action during violent incident midair
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows tense moments after man allegedly tried to open door on flight to Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Nurse captured on video allegedly slamming newborn onto bassinet fired from Long Island hospital
West Islip, NY13 days ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA19 hours ago
Punches thrown on Southwest plane in Dallas, according to witness and video
Dallas, TX1 day ago
4 dead in plane crash over central Florida: Officials
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Passenger dies after severe turbulence impacts business jet flight; Plane forced to land in CT
Leesburg, VA5 days ago
A woman who was found dead in Massachusetts nearly 45 years ago has finally been identified
Granby, MA2 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy