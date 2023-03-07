Vote now: Who should be SBLive's National Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (Feb. 27-March 5)

Each week, SBLive gathers the best high school basketball performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

This week, we've separated boys and girls because of how many great performances there are each week. Now it's your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for SBLive's Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for Feb. 27-March 5. Voting closes on Sunday, March 12 at 11:59 (Pacific Time) and winners are announced on Mondays.

Meet the candidates

Amani Abuhatab, West Haven (Connecticut)

Abuhatab scored 18 points in each half as West Haven picked up a 48-39 victory over Staples. Abuhatab also had 15 rebounds in the win.

Mya Babbitt, Millard South (Nebraska)

Babbit had 30 points to help lead South Millard to its first state championship since 1996 with a 72-60 victory over Lincoln.

KK Bass, Wapato (Washington)

Bass recorded a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds as Wapato secured third place at the state tournament with a 65-53 victory over King’s.

Zoe Brooks, St. John-Vianney (New Jersey)

Brooks hit the game-winning shot and led all players with 33 points in a 63-61 win over Paul VI. The NC State signee scored 23 points in the second half.

Ayla Brown, Becker (Minnesota)

Brown, a University of Sioux Falls commit, poured in 28 points as Becker took down Princeton, 71-49.

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth (Tennessee)

Cambridge scored a career-high 41 points in a 64-59 state championship game loss to Knoxville Catholic. Cambridge is a five-star recruit for the class of 2024.

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan (Iowa)

Crooks broke the Iowa state tournament single-game scoring record with a 49-point explosion as Bishop Garrigan repeated as state champion with a 68-57 victory over Newell-Fonda. The Iowa State signee also had 16 rebounds.

Olivia DiFranco, Midview (Ohio)

DiFranco poured in a career-high 34 points as Midview dominated Hoban, 70-45, for a spot in the regional finals. She then hit the game-winner and scored 23 points in a 62-59 win over Solon.

Tiani Ellison, Silo (Oklahoma)

Ellison lit up Bethel for 38 points in a 60-54 loss. She recently passed the 2,000 career points mark.

Kloe Froebe, Lincoln (Illinois)

Froebe broke the Illinois High School Association's championships’ single-game scoring record with 45 points in a 76-56 victory over Deerfield. The junior also had 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.

Zamareya Jones, North Pitt (North Carolina)

Jones had 30 points, four steals and two blocks in a 52-41 loss to Seaforth. Jones is a five-star point guard recruit for the class of 2024.

Peyton North, Lubbock Cooper (Texas)

North went 12 of 16 from the floor and finished with 31 points in a 70-52 victory over Lamar Fulshear .

Yalee Schwartz, Shalhevet (California)

Schwartz controlled the game with 29 points and 16 rebounds in a 56-49 victory over Cantwell Sacred Heart.

Aaliyah Stanton, Rancho Christian (California)

Stanton had 35 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals as Rancho Christian took down Hart, 74-65.

Ava Grace Watson, Buford (Georgia)

Watson scored 24 first-half points and finished with 34 in a 66-42 rout of North Paulding. The victory sent Buford to the Class 7A Final 4.