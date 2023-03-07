Open in App
Provo, UT
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

No. 16 Saint Mary's holds off BYU to reach WCC title game

By CBS San Francisco,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUh74_0lA4sigz00

LAS VEGAS — Alex Ducas scored 23 points to lead four Saint Mary's players in double figures, and the No. 16 Gaels held off a late BYU rally for a 76-69 victory Monday night in the West Coast Conference semifinals.

The Gaels (26-6) will play in their fourth WCC title game in five years Tuesday night, facing No. 9 Gonzaga or San Francisco. Saint Mary's will try to win its first tournament championship since 2019.

Saint Mary's guard Alex Ducas AP Photo/David Becker

BYU (19-15) will wait to see if the NIT has a spot. The Cougars have a NET ranking of No. 85, so they are at best on the bubble. If they don't make the postseason, this was their last game as a WCC team; the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points, Mitchell Saxen had 12 and Logan Johnson 10 for Saint Mary's.

Spencer Johnson led BYU with 13 points, Richie Saunders scored 11 and Rudi Williams added 10.

It was BYU's first loss on a neutral court this season after going 7-0, including 3-0 in Las Vegas. The Cougars beat then-No. 21 Creighton in November and won their first two games of this tournament.

Both regular-season games between Saint Mary's and BYU were close, with the Gaels winning by a combined seven points.

The third meeting looked like a runaway early. Saint Mary's went an 11-1 spurt to go up 20-8 and ended the first half with a five-point possession thanks to a dead-ball technical to go into halftime ahead 37-20.

BYU also went into a cold spell, going scoreless between a basket from Jaxson Robinson with 4:54 left in the first half until Spencer Johnson's layup 11 seconds into the second period.

Saint Mary's went ahead by 26 in the second half before the Cougars put together a 10-point run, cutting the deficit to 56-40. The Gaels played the remainder of the game as if they couldn't wait for Tuesday, and BYU went on a nine-point spurt to get to 64-56 with 4:50 left.

The Cougars got within 72-69 with 32.1 seconds to go before Kyle Bowen made a fast-break layup and Mahaney sank a free throw to give Saint Mary's some breathing room again.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: This being the final WCC event for the Cougars, they clearly need an upgrade if they're going to compete in the Big 12. They are young, with seven players on the roster freshmen or sophomores, but landing a couple of top players in the transfer portal will be crucial.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels played far from a perfect game. They went more than five minutes in the second half without a field goal, and missed 13 free throws. Saint Mary's was on its heels after BYU went on a 10-point run. That sort of play could easily result in a loss in the WCC championship or NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary's will play for seeding in the NCAA Tournament when it faces Gonzaga or San Francisco. BYU will wait to see if the NIT comes calling or perhaps another tournament such as the CBI, if the Cougars would even entertain a bid.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Provo, UT newsLocal Provo, UT
BYU’s Obvious Next Coach?
Provo, UT1 day ago
BYU breaking in a new defensive scheme at spring camp
Provo, UT17 hours ago
Qualtrics on the block, again, with $12.4B deal pending
Provo, UT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Student-athlete files lawsuit against coach at Westminster
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Jack in the Box invades northern Utah with new restaurants
Ogden, UT3 days ago
Not just record snow, it's been historically cold in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Utah
Salt Lake City, UT17 hours ago
Church announces groundbreaking date, new location for Idaho, Brazil temples
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
SNAPPED: Elk herd enjoys hay with cows and horses near Henefer
Henefer, UT3 days ago
Snow squall and thundersnow conditions likely after 4 p.m. Wednesday; Second storm Friday
Park City, UT1 day ago
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Weber Canyon backcountry avalanche
Park City, UT12 hours ago
No one injured after two skiers triggered avalanche near Donut Falls
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
Weather advisory: Southwest Utah braces for strong winds and possible power outages
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
Accountant for multiple Utah charter schools indicted for alleged theft of $2.5 million
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
A year after demolishing the Utah Theater, Hines is set to miss first development deadline
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank’s white snow coat tradition
Salt Lake City, UT22 hours ago
What made the water in Eagle Mountain taste different? Water expert weighs in
Eagle Mountain, UT1 day ago
Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons to close for avalanche control work
Cottonwood Heights, UT1 day ago
Ice fisherman rescued at Strawberry Reservoir
Park City, UT3 days ago
NWS Salt Lake City issues the most winter weather advisories in years
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
The North Tooele Fire District says this year’s fire danger is high
Tooele, UT23 hours ago
WATCH: Farmington Police release bodycam footage of shooting death of Chase Allan (safe for work)
Farmington, UT1 day ago
Eagle Mountain residents concerned about changes to tap water
Eagle Mountain, UT3 days ago
PCFD responds to Park City Transit bus on fire
Park City, UT21 hours ago
LISTEN: Man killed in Farmington shooting believed to be cause of court skirmish
Farmington, UT2 days ago
Early morning fire on North Star View Drive in Highland Estates
Park City, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy