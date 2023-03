dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU falls to arch rival NDSU for the right to play Oral Roberts in Tuesday’s Summit League championship game By Mark Ovenden, 3 days ago

By Mark Ovenden, 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -North Dakota State had four players score in double digits as the Bison earned an 89-79 victory over South ...