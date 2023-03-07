Open in App
Tuckerton, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Uber Driver Charged With Criminal Sexual Contact

By Alyssa Riccardi,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l905Q_0lA4nmBo00
Photo courtesy Little Egg Harbor Police

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – An Ocean County man has been charged for inappropriately touching a woman during an Uber ride, officials said.

Ronald Yaniak, 56, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was charged with Criminal Sexual Contact in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in Tuckerton on March 4.

The investigation began after police received a 911 call from a woman stating she was touched inappropriately by an Uber driver while using the ride-sharing service.

According to police, the victim and three fellow passengers called for an Uber ride from Barnegat to Tuckerton. During the ride, the victim was seated in the front passenger seat of the car where the Uber driver inappropriately touched her.

Authorities later identified the driver as Yaniak and determined that he did in fact touch the victim inappropriately. He was charged at the Tuckerton Police Department, processed, and released on a summons pending a future appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and Borough of Tuckerton Police Department for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

Charges are merely accusations until proven in a court of law.

