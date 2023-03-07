Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Sports Illustrated

LeBron’s Tweet About His Son Bronny Sends NBA World Into a Tizzy

By Patrick Andres,

3 days ago

James, nursing a foot injury, is making ample use of his suddenly light schedule.

Nursing a foot injury suffered during the Lakers ' 111–108 comeback win over the Mavericks on Feb. 26, Los Angeles forward LeBron James has plenty of time on his hands.

On Monday night, James gave fans a window into his thinking with an unusually candid tweet about the state of the NBA. In a blast to his 52.8 million followers, the league's all-time leading scorer opined that his son, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard Bronny James, might be league-ready—partially as a reflection of poor play in the pros this season.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James wrote. "S--t lightweight hilarious."

Which cats did James have in mind? Four games were aired on League Pass Monday: 76ers - Pacers , Celtics - Cavaliers , Trail Blazers - Pistons , and Raptors - Nuggets .

Interestingly, of those eight teams, only Indiana and Detroit have worse records than the 31–34 Lakers.

With James slated to miss an extended period of time, it seems likely that more eyebrow-raising tweets will be hitting NBA fans' timelines in the near future.

