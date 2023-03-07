Most suspects arrested at public safety training site aren’t from Georgia, Atlanta police say
By Larry Spruill,
3 days ago
On Monday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum showed city council, detail by detail, frame by frame, the chaos that happened Sunday night at the future Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County.
He showed the city council the video to illustrate what his department is dealing with.
Monday, a group of protestors called the Faith Coalition met outside City Hall for a news conference to express their disapproval of the training center.
“We’re here to again raise our voices so that Mayor Andre Dickens and the members of this City Council of Atlanta know that we will not stand for the atrocities that have been occurring. We will not stand for Cop City to go forward,” said one protestor.
The training facility will take up approximately 85 acres of land, but the remaining approximately 300 acres of the lot will be untouched greenspace.
Mayor Andre Dickens said that developers have promised to replace any hardwood tree destroyed during construction with 100 more.
