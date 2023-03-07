Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Most suspects arrested at public safety training site aren’t from Georgia, Atlanta police say

By Larry Spruill,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thUkR_0lA4ZyOC00

On Monday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum showed city council, detail by detail, frame by frame, the chaos that happened Sunday night at the future Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County.

He showed the city council the video to illustrate what his department is dealing with.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

“There are generators that are being destroyed, other pieces of equipment that are being destroyed. There you see more accelerant thrown on the vehicle that is being thrown on fire,” said Schierbaum.

The video showed a group of people throwing fireworks at police and they also set construction equipment on fire.

“What you see here is a group of individuals, approximately 100 in number, that are approaching the officers,” said Schierbaum.

Police arrested 23 people involved in the chaos.

Channel 2 Action News learned new details about some of the suspects.

Only two suspects are from Georgia, including 28-year-old Thomas Jurgens. He’s a staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The rest are from all over the U.S. One is from Canada and another is from France. They’ve all been charged with domestic terrorism.

RELATED STORIES:

Monday, a group of protestors called the Faith Coalition met outside City Hall for a news conference to express their disapproval of the training center.

“We’re here to again raise our voices so that Mayor Andre Dickens and the members of this City Council of Atlanta know that we will not stand for the atrocities that have been occurring. We will not stand for Cop City to go forward,” said one protestor.

The training facility will take up approximately 85 acres of land, but the remaining approximately 300 acres of the lot will be untouched greenspace.

Mayor Andre Dickens said that developers have promised to replace any hardwood tree destroyed during construction with 100 more.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Gwinnett Police hold public forum on recent Hispanic teen deaths
Norcross, GA14 hours ago
Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare
Griffin, GA14 hours ago
FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial taken into custody on I-75 overpass
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA20 hours ago
Demonstrators rally at King Center as protests against proposed training facility continue
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
APD commander found with loaded gun at Hartsfield-Jackson security checkpoint, report says
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
Georgia officers find almost $25K worth of heroin in stalled pickup truck
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
4 people injured after car crashes into ambulance, flipping it, on the way to an emergency call
Conyers, GA19 hours ago
A tree fell on a man’s apartment months ago; it’s finally being removed
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Police investigating suspicious fire that damaged 6 homes in Gwinnett County neighborhood
Lawrenceville, GA2 hours ago
WATCH: Man wanted in southwest Atlanta shooting, police offering $2k reward for information
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Proposed bill would put Georgia State Patrol post in Buckhead
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Judge denies bond for all but 1 of 23 arrested for attack at planned police training facility
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
At least 15 Georgia teens and children shot to death since beginning of the year
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Georgia escaped inmate captured, officials say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Douglasville community holds prayer walk for 2 teens shot, killed at party
Douglasville, GA7 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on busy Atlanta road near I-75
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Group of metro Atlanta teens drove golf cart to store, stole BuzzBallz Chillers, police say
Peachtree City, GA2 days ago
17-year-old searched for injured friends after deadly Sweet 16 party shooting in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy