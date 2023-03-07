Most suspects arrested at public safety training site aren’t from Georgia, Atlanta police say

On Monday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum showed city council, detail by detail, frame by frame, the chaos that happened Sunday night at the future Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County.

He showed the city council the video to illustrate what his department is dealing with.

“There are generators that are being destroyed, other pieces of equipment that are being destroyed. There you see more accelerant thrown on the vehicle that is being thrown on fire,” said Schierbaum.

The video showed a group of people throwing fireworks at police and they also set construction equipment on fire.

“What you see here is a group of individuals, approximately 100 in number, that are approaching the officers,” said Schierbaum.

Police arrested 23 people involved in the chaos.

Channel 2 Action News learned new details about some of the suspects.

Only two suspects are from Georgia, including 28-year-old Thomas Jurgens. He’s a staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The rest are from all over the U.S. One is from Canada and another is from France. They’ve all been charged with domestic terrorism.

Monday, a group of protestors called the Faith Coalition met outside City Hall for a news conference to express their disapproval of the training center.

“We’re here to again raise our voices so that Mayor Andre Dickens and the members of this City Council of Atlanta know that we will not stand for the atrocities that have been occurring. We will not stand for Cop City to go forward,” said one protestor.

The training facility will take up approximately 85 acres of land, but the remaining approximately 300 acres of the lot will be untouched greenspace.

Mayor Andre Dickens said that developers have promised to replace any hardwood tree destroyed during construction with 100 more.

