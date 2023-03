Tuesday morning-at 11 a.m.-Connecticut Attorney General William Tong plans to announce new rules against out-of-state dealers of illegal ghost guns.

In Hartford alone, police confiscated 367 of the untraceable guns last year -- nearly double the number from just two years earlier.

Tong is not the only one trying to stem that tide. State legislators in Hartford are considering whether to use what's called microstamping to identify guns.