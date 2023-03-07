World Baseball Classic live streams: How to watch 2023 WBC games without cable

The World Baseball Classic is back.

It has been six years since the last WBC, when the United States won its first title in a victory against Puerto Rico in the final round. Starting on March 7 and running through March 21, the international tournament returns with the biggest stars in the sport across the world competing for the title in its fifth edition.

As the tournament draws nearer, fans will be looking for ways to watch the tournament, even without having a cable subscription to watch the games live on their TVs at home.

Here's all you need to know to watch the World Baseball Classic games in the U.S. and Canada.

World Baseball Classic live stream

There are several ways to watch the World Baseball Classic games in the U.S. without cable. Tubi will be the exclusive home of three games, while others can be seen at FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (with a subscription). For those looking for other streaming services, fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each carry all the channels needed to watch the World Baseball Classic live in the United States.

Sportsnet will carry the games in Canada, with viewers having the option to stream the games with Sportsnet Now.

Tubi

Fox Sports app

fuboTV (free trial)

Sling (free trial)

Hulu + Live TV

YouTubeTV (free trial)

DirecTV Stream

What channel is the World Baseball Classic on?

TV channel: Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes (U.S.) | Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now (Canada)

The World Baseball Classic will be carried by several different channels in the U.S., all in the Fox family of networks, including Fox, FS1 and FS2.

In Canada, Sportsnet will handle the broadcast of the World Baseball Classic. It will be carried on Sportsnet, Sportsnet One and Sportsnet Now, but full TV listings are not yet available.

World Baseball Classic schedule 2023

Note: All times are ET

Pool A (Chinese Taipei)

Date Time Matchup Channel (US/CA) March 7 11 p.m. Cuba vs. Netherlands FS1/SN March 8 6 a.m. Panama vs. Chinese Taipei FS2/SN1 March 8 11 p.m. Panama vs. Netherlands FS2/SN March 9 6 a.m. Italy vs. Cuba Tubi/SN Now March 9 11:30 p.m. Cuba vs. Panama FS1/SN March 10 6 a.m. Italy vs. Chinese Taipei Tubi/SN Now March 10 11 p.m. Panama vs. Italy FS1/SN March 11 6 a.m. Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei FS2/SN Now March 11 11 p.m. Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba FS2 March 12 7 a.m. Netherlands vs. Italy FS2

Pool B (Tokyo)

Date Time Matchup Channel (US/CA) March 8 10 p.m. Australia vs. South Korea FS1/SN Now March 9 5 a.m. China vs. Japan FS2/SN1 March 9 10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. China Tubi/SN Now March 10 5 a.m. Korea vs. Japan FS2/SN1 March 10 10 p.m. China vs. Australia FS2/SN Now March 11 5 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Japan FS1/SN1 March 11 10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Korea FS1 March 12 6 a.m. Japan vs. Australia FS1 March 12 11 p.m. Australia vs. Czech Republic FS2 March 13 6 a.m. Korea vs. China FS2

Pool C (Phoenix)

Date Time Matchup Channel (US) March 11 2:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Mexico Fox March 11 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. USA Fox March 12 3 p.m. Great Britain vs. Canada FS1 March 12 10 p.m. Mexico vs. USA FS1 March 13 3 p.m. Colombia vs. Great Britain FS2 March 13 10 p.m. Canada vs. USA FS1 March 14 3 p.m. Canada vs. Colombia FS2 March 14 10 p.m. Great Britain vs. Mexico FS1 March 15 3 p.m. Mexico vs. Canada FS2 March 15 10 p.m. USA vs. Colombia FS1

Pool D (Miami)

Date Time Matchup Channel (US) March 11 12 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico FS2 March 11 7 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela FS1 March 12 12 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Israel FS2 March 12 7 p.m. Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico FS1 March 13 12 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua FS2 March 13 7 p.m. Israel vs. Puerto Rico FS1 March 14 12 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Venezuela FS2 March 14 7 p.m. Israel vs. Dominican Republic FS2 March 15 12 p.m. Venezuela vs. Israel FS2 March 15 7 p.m. Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic FS2

Quarterfinals

Date Time Site Matchup Channel (US) March 15 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner FS2 March 16 6 a.m. Tokyo Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner FS2 March 17 7 p.m. Miami Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner FS1 March 18 7 p.m. Miami Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner Fox

Semifinals

Date Time Venue Matchup Channel (US) March 19 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner FS1 March 20 7 p.m. Miami Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner FS1

Championship