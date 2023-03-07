Change location
World Baseball Classic live streams: How to watch 2023 WBC games without cable
By Edward Sutelan,3 days ago
The World Baseball Classic is back.
It has been six years since the last WBC, when the United States won its first title in a victory against Puerto Rico in the final round. Starting on March 7 and running through March 21, the international tournament returns with the biggest stars in the sport across the world competing for the title in its fifth edition.
As the tournament draws nearer, fans will be looking for ways to watch the tournament, even without having a cable subscription to watch the games live on their TVs at home.
Here's all you need to know to watch the World Baseball Classic games in the U.S. and Canada.
World Baseball Classic live stream
There are several ways to watch the World Baseball Classic games in the U.S. without cable. Tubi will be the exclusive home of three games, while others can be seen at FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app (with a subscription). For those looking for other streaming services, fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each carry all the channels needed to watch the World Baseball Classic live in the United States.
Sportsnet will carry the games in Canada, with viewers having the option to stream the games with Sportsnet Now.
- Tubi
- Fox Sports app
- fuboTV (free trial)
- Sling (free trial)
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTubeTV (free trial)
- DirecTV Stream
What channel is the World Baseball Classic on?
- TV channel: Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes (U.S.) | Sportsnet, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now (Canada)
The World Baseball Classic will be carried by several different channels in the U.S., all in the Fox family of networks, including Fox, FS1 and FS2.
In Canada, Sportsnet will handle the broadcast of the World Baseball Classic. It will be carried on Sportsnet, Sportsnet One and Sportsnet Now, but full TV listings are not yet available.
World Baseball Classic schedule 2023
Note: All times are ET
Pool A (Chinese Taipei)
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Channel (US/CA)
|March 7
|11 p.m.
|Cuba vs. Netherlands
|FS1/SN
|March 8
|6 a.m.
|Panama vs. Chinese Taipei
|FS2/SN1
|March 8
|11 p.m.
|Panama vs. Netherlands
|FS2/SN
|March 9
|6 a.m.
|Italy vs. Cuba
|Tubi/SN Now
|March 9
|11:30 p.m.
|Cuba vs. Panama
|FS1/SN
|March 10
|6 a.m.
|Italy vs. Chinese Taipei
|Tubi/SN Now
|March 10
|11 p.m.
|Panama vs. Italy
|FS1/SN
|March 11
|6 a.m.
|Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei
|FS2/SN Now
|March 11
|11 p.m.
|Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba
|FS2
|March 12
|7 a.m.
|Netherlands vs. Italy
|FS2
Pool B (Tokyo)
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Channel (US/CA)
|March 8
|10 p.m.
|Australia vs. South Korea
|FS1/SN Now
|March 9
|5 a.m.
|China vs. Japan
|FS2/SN1
|March 9
|10 p.m.
|Czech Republic vs. China
|Tubi/SN Now
|March 10
|5 a.m.
|Korea vs. Japan
|FS2/SN1
|March 10
|10 p.m.
|China vs. Australia
|FS2/SN Now
|March 11
|5 a.m.
|Czech Republic vs. Japan
|FS1/SN1
|March 11
|10 p.m.
|Czech Republic vs. Korea
|FS1
|March 12
|6 a.m.
|Japan vs. Australia
|FS1
|March 12
|11 p.m.
|Australia vs. Czech Republic
|FS2
|March 13
|6 a.m.
|Korea vs. China
|FS2
Pool C (Phoenix)
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Channel (US)
|March 11
|2:30 p.m.
|Colombia vs. Mexico
|Fox
|March 11
|10 p.m.
|Great Britain vs. USA
|Fox
|March 12
|3 p.m.
|Great Britain vs. Canada
|FS1
|March 12
|10 p.m.
|Mexico vs. USA
|FS1
|March 13
|3 p.m.
|Colombia vs. Great Britain
|FS2
|March 13
|10 p.m.
|Canada vs. USA
|FS1
|March 14
|3 p.m.
|Canada vs. Colombia
|FS2
|March 14
|10 p.m.
|Great Britain vs. Mexico
|FS1
|March 15
|3 p.m.
|Mexico vs. Canada
|FS2
|March 15
|10 p.m.
|USA vs. Colombia
|FS1
Pool D (Miami)
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Channel (US)
|March 11
|12 p.m.
|Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico
|FS2
|March 11
|7 p.m.
|Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela
|FS1
|March 12
|12 p.m.
|Nicaragua vs. Israel
|FS2
|March 12
|7 p.m.
|Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico
|FS1
|March 13
|12 p.m.
|Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua
|FS2
|March 13
|7 p.m.
|Israel vs. Puerto Rico
|FS1
|March 14
|12 p.m.
|Nicaragua vs. Venezuela
|FS2
|March 14
|7 p.m.
|Israel vs. Dominican Republic
|FS2
|March 15
|12 p.m.
|Venezuela vs. Israel
|FS2
|March 15
|7 p.m.
|Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
|FS2
Quarterfinals
|Date
|Time
|Site
|Matchup
|Channel (US)
|March 15
|6 a.m.
|Tokyo
|Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner
|FS2
|March 16
|6 a.m.
|Tokyo
|Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner
|FS2
|March 17
|7 p.m.
|Miami
|Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner
|FS1
|March 18
|7 p.m.
|Miami
|Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner
|Fox
Semifinals
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Matchup
|Channel (US)
|March 19
|7 p.m.
|Miami
|Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner
|FS1
|March 20
|7 p.m.
|Miami
|Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner
|FS1
Championship
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Matchup
|Channel (US)
|March 21
|7 p.m.
|Miami
|Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner
|FS1
