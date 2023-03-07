Open in App
Denver, CO
Why did Scottie Barnes get ejected in Raptors loss to Nuggets? Toronto forward 'in disbelief'

By Joseph Corr,

3 days ago

With just 30 seconds remaining in the Raptors game against the Nuggets, Scottie Barnes was ejected for the first time in his career.

It all started when Jamal Murray threw a bullet pass from the top of the 3-point line to Aaron Gordon under the hoop, who was fouled by Jakob Poeltl with just 28.3 seconds left and the Raptors down 114 to 113.

There was some confusion as to who baseline referee Scott Foster had called the foul on, initially signaling it was Barnes who committed the foul despite being away from the play.

Barnes threw his hands up in disbelief at the call. Who knows what was said, but Foster retaliated with a sharp technical foul and tossed Barnes from the game shouting, "You're gone! Get out! Get out!"

Both of the other members of the officiating crew, Nick Buchert and Robert Hussey, looked just as surprised as Barnes with the ejection.

Barnes and Foster weren't done — the two exchanged words as the 21-year-old left the floor.

What did Scottie Barnes say to the referee?

In the Pool Report on the Final Minutes of the game , when asked "Why was Scottie Barnes ejected at the end of the game?" Foster replied, "he was ejected on one technical foul because he used verbiage which directly questioned the integrity of the crew."

As pointed out by Rob Perez of Underdog Fantasy , Barnes appeared to say, "Y'all are cheating, bro."

Scottie Barnes, Nick Nurse react to ejection

In the postgame press conference, Barnes said of the ejection: "I was just saying something to myself and I guess he took offense to it and took me out the game."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse was less diplomatic in his view of the ejection.

"There was absolutely nothing there," he said. "But anyway, tough breaks at the end."

Nurse further explained: "It was a great game that looked like it was coming down to a great ending, and it was a little bit unfortunate that we didn't get to see a great ending."

Barnes tweeted after the game that he was "in disbelief."

