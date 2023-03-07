Open in App
Provo, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Cougars comeback comes up short against #16 St. Mary’s

By Dana Greene,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsTxV_0lA4VXtX00

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – It had the feeling of an historic comeback, but the end, BYU’s run in the West Coast Conference Tournament ends in disappointment.

The Cougars cut a 26-point second-half deficit to just three with 31 seconds left Monday evening, but the rally ultimately came up short in a 76-69 loss to No. 16 Saint Mary’s.

BYU (19-15) will wait to see if the NIT has a spot. The Cougars have a NET ranking of No. 85, so they are at best on the bubble. If they don’t make the postseason, this was their last game as a WCC team; the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

“We wish we had performed better, but we gave ourselves a chance,” said head coach Mark Pope. “We weren’t quite ready to start this game. It took us a long time to find our emotional fight. This team has been brilliant in their effort. Their ability to get off the mat and complete is pretty special.”

BYU rolls into WCC Tournament semifinals, 73-63

Spencer Johnson had 13 points for BYU with Richie Saunders scoring 11 and Rudi Williams adding 10.

The first two meetings between these teams resulted in close St. Mary’s victories. The third meeting looked like a runaway early. Saint Mary’s went an 11-1 spurt to go up 20-8 and ended the first half with a five-point possession thanks to a dead-ball technical to go into halftime ahead 37-20.

BYU also went into a cold spell, going scoreless between a basket from Jaxson Robinson with 4:54 left in the first half until Spencer Johnson’s layup 11 seconds into the second period.

Saint Mary’s went ahead by 26 in the second half before the Cougars put together a 10-point run, cutting the deficit to 56-40. The Gaels played the remainder of the game as if they couldn’t wait for Tuesday, and BYU went on a nine-point spurt to get to 64-56 with 4:50 left.

“There was a real feel of belief,” Williams said. “We were obviously down big at halftime, but we’ve been in this position before, so no guy was willing to lay down. We just wanted to keep chipping away at it, chipping away at it.”

BYU rallies to beat Portland at WCC Tournament

“It’s who our guys have been all year,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “They care about each other and care about winning. There have been times we haven’t performed well this year and these guys come back.”

The Cougars got within 72-69 with 32.1 seconds to go before Kyle Bowen made a fast-break layup and Mahaney sank a free throw to give Saint Mary’s some breathing room again.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
BYU breaking in a new defensive scheme at spring camp
Provo, UT15 hours ago
BYU’s Obvious Next Coach?
Provo, UT1 day ago
Utes lose to Stanford in first round of Pac-12 Tournament
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Utah Valley cruises into WAC Tournament semifinals
Orem, UT8 hours ago
Jazz snap 4-game skid, beat Orlando, 131-124
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
Kedon Slovis ready to lead BYU into Big 12 Conference
Provo, UT3 days ago
BYU rolls into WCC Tournament semifinals, 73-63
Provo, UT5 days ago
Mark Madsen named WAC Coach of the Year
Orem, UT4 days ago
Clark Phillips III continues Utah pipeline to NFL
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Utah’s Madison Hoffman wins gold in women’s giant slalom
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Shorthanded Jazz come up short against Dallas, 120-116
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jazz get rolled by the Thunder again
Salt Lake City, UT4 days ago
Utah’s most successful Irish dance school performs live
Logan, UT16 hours ago
Six Progressive Utah Women Making Waves
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to northern Utah
Layton, UT1 day ago
Student-athlete files lawsuit against coach at Westminster
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Ancient artifacts uncovered by BYU archaeologists reveal the 'roots of Casas Grandes'
Provo, UT2 days ago
'Mormon and Western Histories in Transition' on Wednesday's Access Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Mo’ Bettahs opening a new location in Farmington
Farmington, UT3 days ago
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome set to perform in Utah
West Valley City, UT3 days ago
Not just record snow, it's been historically cold in Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
University of Utah gets $100M to move military reserve center from historic Fort Douglas
Salt Lake City, UT11 hours ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Utah
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
The Cure is coming to Salt Lake City on North American tour
Salt Lake City, UT21 hours ago
Deer rescued after falling into Midway geothermal hot pot
Midway, UT1 day ago
Salt Lake facing more competition for 2030 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Arizona man accused of kidnapping Utah teen pleads not guilty
Layton, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy