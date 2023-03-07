Cambridge
Change location
See more from this location?
Cambridge, MA
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge City Councilors, Residents Weigh Alternative Responses to Mental Health-Related 911 Calls
By Julian J. Giordano,3 days ago
By Julian J. Giordano,3 days ago
Cambridge City Council and residents discussed potential alternative options to police responses to mental health-related 911 calls during their weekly meeting Monday. By Julian J....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0