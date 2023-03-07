Area police reports

State patrol---

Friday, 5:50 a.m., on Domersville Road, near Nagel Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Seth Bullock, 20, Fort Jennings, sustained light damage when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway on the west side and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 3 p.m., on County Road 192, near Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Chase Fadley, 21, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it left the north side of the roadway, overcorrected, drove across the center line, struck a guardrail on the south side, overcorrected a second time, left the roadway on the north side a second time and struck a fiber optic pole. Fadley was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 3:46 p.m., at county roads F and 13 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Timothy Swank, 59, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it failed to yield at a stop sign, slid into the intersection and off the roadway to the west where it struck a utility pole. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance sheriff---

Feb. 21, 6 a.m., at 14927 Sausman Road, Sherwood, Thymithy Boroff, 32, Hicksville, was arrested for receiving stolen property and taken to CCNO.

Feb. 28, 7:24 p.m., on U.S. 127, north of Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Heidi Hull, 42, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Feb. 28, 9:14 p.m., on Ohio 2, near Farmer Mark Road in Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Terria Hawkey, 60, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 5:46 p.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, north of Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a southbound semi driven by Samuel Jefferson, 26, Danville, Ill., failed to complete a left turn onto Mansfield Road and became stuck in a ditch. Jefferson was cited for failure to control.

Thursday, 7:13 p.m., on Spencerville-Hicksville Road, east of Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by James Witte, 61, Saint Joe, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 12:28 p.m., at CCNO, Chris Bowers, 47, Archbold, was served four warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Sunday, 1:03 a.m., near 28626 Ohio 18, Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alexander Heidenscher, 16, Dupont, sustained heavy damage when it left the south side of the road, struck a tree, turned 180 degrees and struck a fence at the entrance of the private drive. He was cited for failure to control.

Sunday, 3 p.m., at 02920 Ohio 66 south, Jevin Armbruster, 24, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Defiance police---

Feb. 28, 4:43 p.m., on South Clinton Street, north of Arabella Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Edwards, 74, 130 Monterey Road, was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Jack Hale, 89, 914 Latty St. Both vehicles had light damage.

Wednesday, 12:21 a.m., at 217 Main St., Kathy Linebrink, 35, Paulding, was cited for criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Wednesday, 8:10 a.m., at 655 Perry St., John Beach, 28, Fayette, was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Wednesday, 10:47 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Brandon Whalen, 24, Pioneer, was arrested on a bench warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 7:21 p.m., at the traffic circle on South Jefferson Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Linebrink, 42, 317 Northfield Ave., drove off the west side of the circle and struck a street sign. The vehicle had light damage, and he was cited for OVI.

Saturday, 12:07 a.m., at Deatrick and Perry streets, a vehicle driven by Noah Gears, 19, 16540 Mud Creed Road, attempted to enter the roadway and struck an eastbound vehicle on Deatrick Street. Both vehicles had light damage, and Gears was cited for failure to yield.

Saturday, 6:03 p.m., at 725 Summit St., William Shafer, 63, 724 Summit St., was arrested for domestic violence by menacing and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 9:36 p.m., at 217 Seither Drive, Richard Killion III, age unavailable, 217 Seither Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released to an adult.

Sunday, 2:05 a.m., at 406 S. Clinton St., Bishop Roberson, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., was cited for criminal trespassing and released.

Henry sheriff---

Feb. 28, 7:02 p.m., on Ohio 109, near County Road W in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jon Hoops, 55, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road M2, near County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Megan Koppenhoffer, 36, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 7:36 a.m., at Main and East streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Jardine, 42, Deshler, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Stuart Fike, 62, Walbridge.

Saturday, 5:27 p.m., at the railroad crossing on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Casey Kaiser, 31, Holgate, sustained heavy damage when it became stuck on the tracks. Kaiser was cited for OVI.

Saturday, 7:47 p.m., Ohio 108 and County Road R in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chad Burdue, 50, Napoleon, failed to yield and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Kendra Navarre, 21, Napoleon. An infant passenger in Navarre's vehicle, Lylah Slagle, Napoleon, was taken by Napoleon EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for possible injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Burdue was cited for failure to yield.

Sunday, 7:11 p.m., on County Road 19 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kristen Riley, 17, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Friday, 5:11 a.m., on East Riverview Avenue, west of Fillmore Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mark Vajen, 33, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 6:16 a.m., at CCNO, Crystal Hill, 40, Liberty Center, was served a warrant for assault.

Paulding sheriff---

Thursday, 8:49 p.m., on Township Road 220, west of Township Road 63 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Traejen Stomm, 16, New Haven, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 7:23 p.m., on County Road 177, south of Township Road 78 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Susan Guyton, 69, Melrose, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 6:49 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 111 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cameron Pool, 32, Bryan, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by John Stauffer, 56, Continental. Pool was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. Pool's vehicle had heavy damage and Stauffer's had light damage. Pool was cited for failure to yield.

Fulton sheriff---

Wednesday, 2 a.m., on County Road 25, near County Road A in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Matthew Pace, 43, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 5:44 p.m., on County Road D, east of County Road 24 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Allyssa Wagner, 17, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it lost control, slid off the south side of the roadway, re-entered the roadway, crossed the center line and left the roadway on the north where it struck a pole.

Fires

Defiance---

Friday, 8:38 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at 08601 Ohio 66 north, but when they arrived no evidence of fire was found.

Sunday, 1:06 p.m., black smoke was reportedly emanating from the first house west of U.S. 24 on Switzer Road. Firefighters from Noble, Delaware and Defiance were called to investigate and upon arrival found an individual safely burning leaves.