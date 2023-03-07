Hicksville council moves forward on aquatic project

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council moved forward on the town’s proposed new aquatic center and splash pad during its meeting Monday night.

Council passed an emergency resolution approving an engineering contract for the project with the Cleveland-based firm Sixmo, Inc., allowing planning to get started in April.

Village Administrator Cory Wann noted that he met with Sixmo and received a service proposal of $238,000 which included “survey, civil, architectural, engineering, bidding services and construction administration.”

The new aquatic center will replace the town’s pool in the village park on North Bryan Street while the splash pad will be constructed next to it.

“It’s a good step forward,” Mayor Ron Jones told The Crescent-News.

The project may be completed in 2024, he indicated.

Also Monday, council passed the second readings of ordinances transferring $50,000 from the general fund to the police and fire pension fund as well as $400,000 from the general fund to the capital projects fund.

An emergency ordinance amending the village’s annual appropriations also was passed. The amount of $11,269,062.17 will be amended.

Councilman Taylor Klepper asked for more information about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund which falls under these amended appropriations.

“The money was awarded, but we will only get it as a reimbursement,” said Fiscal Officer Cheryl Smith, adding that “before I can have a reimbursement I have to have a purchase order and I’ll have to write a check. And I can’t even write the purchase order unless it’s in the appropriations, so I have amended my estimated resources.”

In total, the appropriations will be amended by $1,639,316.

In other business:

• Wann updated council on the village’s wellfield project, noting that Ortman Drilling was delayed due to weather last week. Ortman is hoping to install adapters today Tuesday and Wednesday. “Once the adapters are installed Bryan Excavating can continue with running the raw water line to the wells,” said Wann. “It should take approximately two weeks assuming we have good weather conditions.”

• Wann recommended that the village hire Cameron Jones as the new water department laborer. Council voted to employ Jones, who is no relation to Mayor Jones.

• Smith informed council that new phones have been installed in the village hall, but were not working properly and are scheduled to be fixed soon.

• Jones thanked Charlie Martin for chairing the village council at the last meeting while Council Member Mike Barth thanked the police and street crews for directing traffic during recent storms.

• council met in executive session to discuss litigation, but took no action.