Open in App
Hicksville, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Crescent-News

Hicksville council moves forward on aquatic project

By By Beth Krouse,

3 days ago

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Village Council moved forward on the town’s proposed new aquatic center and splash pad during its meeting Monday night.

Council passed an emergency resolution approving an engineering contract for the project with the Cleveland-based firm Sixmo, Inc., allowing planning to get started in April.

Village Administrator Cory Wann noted that he met with Sixmo and received a service proposal of $238,000 which included “survey, civil, architectural, engineering, bidding services and construction administration.”

The new aquatic center will replace the town’s pool in the village park on North Bryan Street while the splash pad will be constructed next to it.

“It’s a good step forward,” Mayor Ron Jones told The Crescent-News.

The project may be completed in 2024, he indicated.

Also Monday, council passed the second readings of ordinances transferring $50,000 from the general fund to the police and fire pension fund as well as $400,000 from the general fund to the capital projects fund.

An emergency ordinance amending the village’s annual appropriations also was passed. The amount of $11,269,062.17 will be amended.

Councilman Taylor Klepper asked for more information about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund which falls under these amended appropriations.

“The money was awarded, but we will only get it as a reimbursement,” said Fiscal Officer Cheryl Smith, adding that “before I can have a reimbursement I have to have a purchase order and I’ll have to write a check. And I can’t even write the purchase order unless it’s in the appropriations, so I have amended my estimated resources.”

In total, the appropriations will be amended by $1,639,316.

In other business:

• Wann updated council on the village’s wellfield project, noting that Ortman Drilling was delayed due to weather last week. Ortman is hoping to install adapters today Tuesday and Wednesday. “Once the adapters are installed Bryan Excavating can continue with running the raw water line to the wells,” said Wann. “It should take approximately two weeks assuming we have good weather conditions.”

• Wann recommended that the village hire Cameron Jones as the new water department laborer. Council voted to employ Jones, who is no relation to Mayor Jones.

• Smith informed council that new phones have been installed in the village hall, but were not working properly and are scheduled to be fixed soon.

• Jones thanked Charlie Martin for chairing the village council at the last meeting while Council Member Mike Barth thanked the police and street crews for directing traffic during recent storms.

• council met in executive session to discuss litigation, but took no action.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ODOT provides update on series of construction projects
Bowling Green, OH14 hours ago
AEP responds to safety concerns regarding downed towers near Leesburg Road
Fort Wayne, IN19 hours ago
Underground dump discovered on Warsaw Airport property
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
Demolition in Ohio City
Ohio City, OH2 days ago
Acreage on Dupont Circle Drive near hospital will be for sale
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
“I’m here. We messed up. I own it:” Bluffton rehab facility promises change following complaints
Bluffton, IN2 days ago
Family, Community, & A Dream: New Business In Downtown Edon Merges All Three
Edon, OH3 days ago
Van Wert resident gets 8-12 years for home invasion
Van Wert, OH1 day ago
Feds: Fort Wayne dentist illegally purchased fentanyl; 2nd-most amount in the nation
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
House Fire In Defiance
Defiance, OH1 day ago
Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Williams County
Montpelier, OH1 day ago
Man charged in connection with death of Bluffton cop is sentenced
Bluffton, OH2 days ago
Whole Hog Sausage Available From Lake City Lions
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
Middle school student caught with BB gun, expulsion possible
Huntington, IN2 days ago
What you need to know as we ‘Spring Forward’ Sunday
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Police: Warrant leads to hours-long standoff at home in Huntington
Huntington, IN11 hours ago
DNR: Body of Bryant man found in flood waters near Wabash River
Bryant, IN3 days ago
Here’s a list of State Troopers from northeast Indiana killed in the line of duty
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Lanes reopened following crash on US 37 near Harlan
Harlan, IN23 hours ago
Premiere of true crime series details 2002 stabbing of Wayne High School student
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
‘Humbleness and quiet tenacity,’ officer remembers fallen trooper
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Woman killed in DeKalb County crash
Kendallville, IN1 day ago
Taste of Roanoke has something for all
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy