Open in App
Sturgis, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Track Club has big weekend at MITS

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JY0LL_0lA4OqeP00

The Michigan Indoor Track Series held its state championship Feb. 25-26 at the Lincoln Athletic Building in Ypsilanti. The Sturgis Track Club competed at the event. The team is made up of track athletes from Sturgis, but the sport is not considered a varsity one, nor one that competes in the MHSAA.

Sturgis had nearly 50 student-athletes competing. The team goes by the name “Runners Campechanos.”

Because the indoor track circuit is not an MHSAA sport, there are some additional events not usually offered during the normal track season.

Rasean O’Tey qualified for the Nike Indoor National Championships in New York City. That event was the 60-meter dash, where he finished 10th overall with a time of 7.10 seconds. He was also part of the Blazers Track Club 800 relay that finished second overall at 1:28.78. He will also be running with that Blaze team, in addition to Sturgis, at the indoor nationals.

Jillian Romanyk won the 60-meter wheelchair race, setting a state record and becoming the first female wheelchair champion in history. Her time was 28.13 seconds in the event.

The girls triple jump saw Sturgis have three Top 10 finishers. Olivia Bibb finished fourth overall with a jump of 31-1 feet, Tenley Banaszak was fifth at 30-10.5 feet and Hannah Garbine finished eighth overall at 30-02.5 feet. Each of these jumps would have been enough to win the event last year.

Keyanna O’Tey ran to fifth place in the 60-meter dash, her time was 7.81 seconds.

Eleena Kelley finished ninth overall in the weight throw at 32-3 feet. McKenna Harker finished 10th at 30-10.5 feet. Zach Green finished ninth in the triple jump at 35-9.75 feet. Mia Albarran finished 10th in the triple jump at 25-5.25 feet.

In the middle school 200 meters, Caleb Hohn ran to 12th overall at 26.42 seconds.

Berkley Holtz ran a time of 5:23.98 in the mile run, this was good for 42nd. Brock Fergison cleared 5-10 feet in the high jump (13th).

Also competing at the event:The boys sprint medley relay team of Ruben Medina, Brandin Kelley, Green and Brenden Myers.Myers, Medina, Kelley and Green in the 800 relay.The girls sprint medley relay of Jackie Flores, Garbine, Banaszak and Tessa Hatt.The girls mile relay team of Holtz, Flores, Hannah Garbine and Emma Garbine.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Who’s in Charge of Cleaning Up All the Roadkill in Southwest Michigan?
Kalamazoo, MI21 hours ago
Whitmer signs $1.3 billion spending plan, includes $630M for Ford EV battery plant
Marshall, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
People are moving to Elkhart from here the most right now
Elkhart, IN21 hours ago
Abandoned Don Pablo’s Restaurant: Battle Creek, Michigan
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
1,600 acres for Marshall Ford plant cost $41 million
Marshall, MI19 hours ago
School copes with the loss of student and friend
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
BUSINESS BEAT: Site plans for new Marshall Community Credit Union location approved
Coldwater, MI2 days ago
Barn destroyed, smoke seen for miles in Southwest Michigan fire
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Free breakfast and lunch approved for students attending Portage Public Schools
Portage, MI3 days ago
Kalamazoo City Commission declares March as climate emergency month
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Whistleblower, Kalamazoo Public Schools employee sues district
Kalamazoo, MI17 hours ago
4 kilos of fentanyl linked to Sinaloa cartel, judge says
Paw Paw, MI15 hours ago
Victim identified in deadly South Bend house fire last week
South Bend, IN2 days ago
16 News Now Investigates: Police footage of Mishawaka mayor’s son
Mishawaka, IN1 day ago
Police: Man shot, killed while forcing way into BC apartment
Battle Creek, MI17 hours ago
Deputies discover more than 100 pieces of stolen mail during arrest of Kalamazoo man and woman
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Kalamazoo schools employee files whistleblower lawsuit over per diem pay, meeting notices
Kalamazoo, MI15 hours ago
Teen said he shot student with mother’s stolen gun
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Underground dump discovered on Warsaw Airport property
Warsaw, IN2 days ago
Bourbon man arrested on active warrants, resisting law enforcement
Bourbon, IN23 hours ago
42-year-old man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns
Mishawaka, IN1 day ago
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
South Bend, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy