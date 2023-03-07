Open in App
Three Rivers, MI
Sturgis Journal

Three Rivers boys win at district, Constantine ends season

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal,

3 days ago

The Three Rivers boys won in the opening round of districts on Monday.

The Wildcats were playing host Paw Paw in the first round and won the contest, 69-61.

Paw Paw actually led the game early, holding a 22-16 advantage after the opening quarter. The two teams were tied at halftime, 34-34.

Three Rivers out-scored Paw Paw 12-10 in the third and 23-17 in the fourth to seal the win.

Andrew Brown led Three Rivers with 32 points and seven rebounds, Luis Warmack tossed in 12 points for the Cats. Alonzo Ballentine finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Paw Paw was led by Aydon Roth with 29 points, Ashton Toliver scored 14.

With the win, Three Rivers advances to take on Marshall in the district semifinals. That game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vicksburg 71, Constantine 61

Constantine’s season came to an end on Monday in a 71-61 loss to Vicksburg.

The Bulldogs led the contest after one quarter at 13-10. Constantine scored 22 points in the second quarter, this gave the Falcons a 32-31 edge at the break.

Constantine scored 24 more in the third quarter, giving the Falcons a bit of a lead at 56-43.

Unfortunately for Constantine, Vicksburg came alive in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs poured in 28 points while holding the Falcons to just five points as they came from behind to win the game.

Constantine was led by Dean Topolski, he connected for 22 points, including hitting on six 3-pointers. Lukas Hagenbuch scored 16 points while Carter McGee added 10 points.

Isaac Moore and Donovan Miller both scored four points, Kaden Salisbury totaled three and Rushawn James added two points.

Constantine ends the season at 4-19. Vicksburg, with the win, advances to take on Parchment in the district semifinals on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Three Rivers boys win at district, Constantine ends season

