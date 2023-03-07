Open in App
San Angelo, TX
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

San Angelo Rodeo tickets on sale this week, be aware of scammers when buying

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times,

3 days ago
San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo tickets are on sale starting this week, and the organization is advising customers to be wary of scammers when purchasing tickets.

online and at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office, 50 E 43rd St.

"Ticket prices vary in value depending on each performance," according to the association's website. "Also, tickets are for each seat, so any person or child requiring a seat, will be required to have a ticket."

The rodeo runs from Friday, March 31 through April 15.

Children over the age of four must present a ticket to enter all ticketed areas.

"Please be on the lookout for scammers trying to sell fraudulent San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo tickets," the association stated. "Our tickets are affiliated with Saffiretix only and may only be purchased by visiting www.sanangelorodeo.com or in person at the Foster Communications Coliseum Box Office."

