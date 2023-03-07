President Biden arrives at Maxwell AFB on way to Selma

Maxwell Air Force Base provided air and ground support for President Joe Biden’s arrival and departure during his visit to Selma for the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday on March 5.

Maj. Gen. William G. Holt II, Air University vice commander, and Col. Christopher Ledford, 42nd Mission Support Group commander, welcomed the president after he touched down on base.

“Team Maxwell-Gunter was honored to receive President Biden for this historic visit,” said Col. Ledford. “We are grateful for all the support provided by the city of Montgomery, our River Region partners, Air University and the Total Force Airmen that pulled together to make this a safe and successful trip."

Biden previously visited Maxwell AFB in May 2022 to tour the Lockheed Martin anti-tank missile manufacturing facility in Troy. The Biden administration approved enhanced security aid at this time to support Ukraine.

Last year, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled for the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Her visit included a symbolic walk across the bridge.

On March 7, 1965, demonstrators for equal voting rights marched 54 miles from Selma to Montgomery. They were stopped in the middle of their march, beaten, and sprayed with tear gas on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The day became known as Bloody Sunday.

There were two more marches after the events of Bloody Sunday. These events eventually led Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965.