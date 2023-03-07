Nuggets notebook: Nikola Jokic's final contribution; local police investigating Ja Morant; Michael Malone nitpicks

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to move the ball as Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

One of Nikola Jokic’s final contributions won’t show up in the box score.

The back-to-back Most Valuable Player finished one assist shy of another triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, but he did something else to help the Nuggets beat the Raptors 118-113 on Monday at Ball Arena.

After Aaron Gordon put the Nuggets up four with 28.3 seconds, Jokic executed a smart foul on Raptors center Jakob Poeltl. The 53.6% free throw shooter for his career missed both.

“His IQ is off the charts,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. “You love when players take ownership of communicating.”

Malone said he reminded Jokic of a similar foul committed on Warriors center Kevon Looney in a prior game during a late timeout and reminded him it's a smart move as long as Poeltl is in the play.

"It's just constant communication," Malone said. "Constant collaboration. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Nikola's IQ, intelligence and totally trust what he sees on the floor."

Michael Porter Jr. grabbed the defense rebound and was quickly fouled. His free throw served as the final point, creating enough separation to win.

Local police investigating Grizzlies star Morant

The Grizzlies and Nuggets have played their final game of the regular season, but Memphis guard Ja Morant might have more business to attend to in Denver.

According to an ESPN report, Glendale police are investigating after one of the NBA’s brightest stars flashed a handgun in a since-deleted Instagram video that was posted hours after the Nuggets beat the Grizzles on Friday at Ball Arena. Colorado is an open-carry state, but it is illegal to possess a firearm while intoxicated. It is unclear whether Morant was under the influence of a substance during the video, which appeared to take place in a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to the Colorado Legal Defense Group’s website, a first-time violation is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or 364 days in jail.

The Grizzlies held Morant out of Sunday’s game against the Clippers. He is also expected to miss Memphis’s next game Tuesday against the Lakers. He could be out longer, as the NBA is also reportedly investigating Morant’s actions. League rules bar players from being in possession of a firearm while traveling with their team.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said there is no timetable for Morant’s return prior to the Grizzlies game Sunday.

Malone nitpicks pregame

With a little more than a month left in the regular season, Malone was asked what his top priority is in terms of improvement.

Malone, unsurprisingly, focused on the defensive end, most notably the number of points the Nuggets allow in the paint. Denver entered Monday’s game against Toronto allowing 52.6 points in the paint per game. That ranks 24th in the NBA.

“The one area that if I was being really picky that I could say we have to improve is our paint defense. I think in the last 40 games, we are maybe bottom five, six or seven in paint points allowed,” Malone said pregame. “The three-point defense is probably first in that stretch. So, if you want to go from being 12th in defensive efficiency — which is where we are right now on the season — to top five, you stay elite guarding the three, but you also get much improved taking away the paint. You can't give up 52, 53, 54 a night in the paint and be an elite defense.”

NUGGETS 118, RAPTORS 113

What happened: A late run helped the Nuggets stretch their home winning streak to eight games Monday at Ball Arena.

The Raptors shot 60% from the field in the first quarter and led by five to start the second. Toronto stretched the lead to 10 against Denver’s second unit early in the second quarter. A series of 3-pointers from Michael Porter Jr. helped the Nuggets cut the deficit to 61-58 at halftime. A few steals and a couple of 3s from Jamal Murray helped the Nuggets take their first lead of the night five minutes into the third only for the Raptors to take a five-point advantage to the fourth. Toronto maintained its five-point lead inside the final six minutes before Murray scored five straight and Jokic hit a pair of free throws to put Denver up one with 1:15 left. Denver’s 3-3 trip at the line after Scottie Barnes was ejected helped the Nuggets put the game away.

What went right: After giving up 34 points in the first quarter, the Nuggets limited the Raptors to 27 points in the second and third quarters before closing the game by holding Toronto to 25 points in the fourth quarter.

What went wrong: The Nuggets gave up 11 offensive rebounds, which resulted in 20 second-chance points. Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes each grabbed three offensive rebounds for the Raptors, while O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam both grabbed two. The Nuggets managed to prevent the Raptors from grabbing an offensive rebound in the fourth quarter.

Highlight of the night: The two-man game became a three-man game late in the second half. The Nuggets’ final bucket of the first half started with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic running a pick-and-roll action. After Murray hit Jokic with a pocket pass, the Nuggets’ center attracted another defender when it looked like he was going up for one of his highly efficient floaters. Jokic instead opted for an even more efficient shot, lobbing a pass to the left side of the rim. Aaron Gordon went up to get it and finished the second quarter with an alley-oop finish.

Up next: The Nuggets close a three-game homestand Wednesday against the Bulls.