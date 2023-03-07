Open in App
Oregon State
Scorebook Live

LeBron James says Bronny James is 'definitely better' than some NBA players he watched Monday

By Andrew Nemec,

3 days ago

Either LeBron James wasn't impressed by Monday night's NBA action or he has sky-high praise for his son, Bronny James , as a basketball player.

Maybe it's a little of both.

On Monday night, James tweeted that his son, a Sierra Canyon High School (California) senior ranked the nation's No. 33 overall prospect , was "definitely better" than some of the NBA players he watched on NBA League Pass that evening.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James wrote. "[Stuff] lightweight hilarious."

Perhaps James is just having some light-hearted fun - and hyping up his son's game.

But, in truth, Bronny's stock has risen over the past six months.

James has been selected as a Nike Hoop Summit participant for Team USA and was recently projected as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft .

>>> Bryce James, younger brother of Bronny, cracks On3's Class of 2025 rankings

Bronny remains uncommitted, but is reportedly considering Ohio State, Oregon, USC and others .

So, while it may be lofty praise to say he's better than the NBA action Monday night, perhaps LeBron's tongue-in-cheek jab at the league isn't quite as far-fetched as it appears at first glance.

Bronny James hits 6 3s, dazzles Portland crowd; Sierra Canyon opens Les Schwab Invitational with win over Jesuit (; 1:03)
