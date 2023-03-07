LeBron James says Bronny James is 'definitely better' than some NBA players he watched Monday
By Andrew Nemec,
3 days ago
Either LeBron James wasn't impressed by Monday night's NBA action or he has sky-high praise for his son, Bronny James , as a basketball player.
Maybe it's a little of both.
On Monday night, James tweeted that his son, a Sierra Canyon High School (California) senior ranked the nation's No. 33 overall prospect , was "definitely better" than some of the NBA players he watched on NBA League Pass that evening.
"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James wrote. "[Stuff] lightweight hilarious."
Perhaps James is just having some light-hearted fun - and hyping up his son's game.
But, in truth, Bronny's stock has risen over the past six months.
