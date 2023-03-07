Open in App
‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes Donald Trump Jr.’s Weirdest Habit

By Ed Mazza,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcCng_0lA4F43b00

Marlon Wayans kicked off his week as host of “ The Daily Show ” with an inside look at some of the most bizarre moments of the weekend’s right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting.

Chief among them: Donald Trump Jr .’s floppy fingers as he urged audience members to look under their seats for chocolate bars, which would also be tickets to a Trump event.

“What the fuck is with his fingers?” Wayans asked. “Why does he have hot dog fingers from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?”

“I like how Donald Trump Jr. is always like, ‘Democrats are pedophiles ― anyway, if you come with me, I’ll give you chocolate. Shhhhhhh,’” the comic/actor added.

See more in his Monday night monologue:

