Scream VI Directors Speak Out on Scream 7 Sequel Set Up

2022's Scream revitalized the slasher franchise, breathing new life into a decades-old property. Not only was the film well-reviewed, but it also made a sizable box office haul for Paramount . Now that Scream VI is getting incredible advance reviews , many are hoping that means a seventh movie will be in the works before too long. Among those excited about the prospects of Scream VII is Radio Silence , the film collective responsible for bringing the last two Scream features to life.

At Monday's red carpet premiere for the slasher, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed they'd love to return to the franchise once again with Scream 7 . "We hope," Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline at the premiere. "We want to be watching Scream movies whether we're involved or not for the rest of our lives."

Gillett added, "We're so happy it's back."

While Scream VII has yet to be announced, everything's looking good for its chances given critics are praising the fresh reinvention behind Scream V I.

"There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more. 'More blood spritz' was the saying because they would just always want more," Barrera previously said in an interview with Collider . "With the last Scream , they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."

Who is in the cast for Scream 6 ?

In addition to Barrerra, other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy , who will also reprise their roles from 2022's Scream . Longtime presence in the franchise Courteney Cox will return once again as Gale Weathers, starring with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed . Some newcomers will also appear including actor Dermot Mulroney and Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny, plus Jack Champion ( Avengers: Endgame , Avatar: The Way of Water ), Liana Liberato ( Light as a Feather ), Devyn Nekoda ( Sneakerella ), and Josh Segarra ( Arrow 's Adrian Chase)

Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10th.