Kyan Evans and Larry Parker scored 16 points apiece as Staley defeated Oak Park 56-49 on Monday to win the Missouri Class 6 District 8 championship.

KV Stone added 10 points for Staley (27-2), the No. 2 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 boys basketball rankings . Corbin Allen led Oak Park (26-2) with a game-high 20 points, while Winston Allen and Caleb Estes each contributed 13 points.

The Falcons, who have now won 10 straight games, will face Battle (21-8) in a Class 6 quarterfinal game on Friday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

Here is a look at the game from photographer David Smith:

Staley-Oak Park boys basketball

Photos from David Smith