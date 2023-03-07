Open in App
marktechpost.com

Microsoft Introduces Kosmos-1: A Multimodal Large Language Model That Can Perceive General Modalities, Follow Instructions, And Perform In-Context Learning

By Aneesh Tickoo,

3 days ago
A general-purpose interface for various natural language activities has been successfully implemented using large language models (LLMs) by a team of Microsoft researchers. An LLM-based...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA20 hours ago
Sheriff's office recommends criminal charges after beating in school locker room
Bailey, CO20 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy