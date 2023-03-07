laloyolan.com

9 Burning Questions with David Bembry, Facilities Management painter and multi-craft engineer By Kylie Clifton, enterprise reporter, 3 days ago

By Kylie Clifton, enterprise reporter, 3 days ago

After over 20 years at LMU, Facilities Management (FM) multi-craft engineer David Bembry sat down with the Loyolan to discuss his adventures on campus, his ...