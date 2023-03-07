Auburn ousted by #1 Lisle Benet Academy at NIU Super-Sectional

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The NIU 4A Super-Sectional left the Auburn Knights feeling anything but super. On this night they were no match for Illinois’ #1 ranked Class 4A team Lisle Benet Academy. The Knights lost to the Redwings 67-33.



Rakim Chaney knocked down a three-point shot right off the bat for Auburn, but it was pretty much all downhill from there. The Redwings’ used their size and leaping ability to throw down dunks, and to swat away Auburn shots. The Redwings knocked down shots from behind the arc. Most importantly the Redwings didn’t let the Knights turn the game into a track meet.



Auburn finishes its season with a record of 23-13. Benet Academy improves to 34-1. The Redwings will head to Champaign this weekend.



For highlights, watch the media player above.

