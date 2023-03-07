Open in App
Remsen, IA
KCAU 9 News

Remsen St. Mary’s shows late push in 1A State quarterfinal win; Central Lyon cruises into 2A State semifinal

By Noah Sacco,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22P76o_0lA458GM00

DES MOINES, IOWA (KCAU) – The court at Wells Fargo Arena may have looked a little different, but the mission is still the same. Four Siouxland boys basketball teams are in contention entering today’s State quarterfinals, as six-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s showed late life to upset three-seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-47 in Class 1A while unbeaten Central Lyon dominated over Des Moines Christian 74-41 in Class 2A.

