Change location
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Fall on Fed Chair Comments; British Pound Slides 1.4%; HelloFresh Shares Sink
By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBCHolly Ellyatt,CNBC,3 days ago
By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBCHolly Ellyatt,CNBC,3 days ago
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fell on Tuesday, as traders followed U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0