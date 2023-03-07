Gonzaga Bulldogs beat USF Dons: Live score recap, highlights from WCC Tournament semifinals

The Gonzaga Bulldogs held off the San Francisco Dons 84-73 in a very, very late West Coast Conference Tournament semifinal game on Monday night.

The Zags and Dons tipped off at 8:54 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and the game ended at 10:53 p.m. PT. Gonzaga will face Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament championship game on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. PT.

Here is our live updates recap from the game in Las Vegas:

SECOND HALF UPDATES:

FINAL SCORE: Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

The Bulldogs advance to the WCC Tournament championship game against Saint Mary's on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Drew Timme added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the Zags. Julian Strawther scored 15 and Ben Gregg added 12.

4th media timeout: Gonzaga has extended it lead to 76-66 with 2:50 left in the game. Anton Watson has 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Zags.

3rd media timeout: Gonzaga leads USF 67-62 with 6:36 left in the game.

2nd media timeout: Gonzaga is clinging to a 56-54 lead over USF with just under 12 minutes left in the game. Anton Watson has 17 points and Drew Timme has 15 for the Bulldogs.

1st media timeout: Gonzaga leads 52-46 with 14:48 left in the game. The Zags are having a hard time containing USF guard Khalil Shabazz, who has 19 points.

FIRST HALF UPDATES:

Halftime : Gonzaga 43, San Francisco 35

Anton Watson leads Gonzaga with 13 points at halftime. Julian Strawther, Drew Timme and Ben Gregg all have 9 points.

4th media timeout: Gonzaga leads 34-27 with 3:27 left in the first half. Anton Watson has 13 points for the Bulldogs and Julian Strawther has 9.

3rd media timeout: Gonzaga leads 30-21 with 7:02 left in the first half.

2nd media timeout: Gonzaga leads 25-12 with 11:58 left in the first half.

1st media timeout : Gonzaga leads 12-2 with 16:12 left in the first half. Julian Strawther and Anton Watson have 5 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

PREGAME UPDATES:

It is almost game time in Las Vegas: