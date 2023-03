FOX 11 and 41

Richland man gets death threats for Richland School Board recall petition By cristian.garza@nbcrightnow.com Cristian Garza, 3 days ago

By cristian.garza@nbcrightnow.com Cristian Garza, 3 days ago

RICHLAND, Wash. – Tri-Cities local Bradley Rew tells NonStop Local that he has not received one threat but multiple ones for his efforts to try ...