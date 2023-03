MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Says Francis Ngannou Made The ‘Biggest Mistake Of His Life’ By Leaving The UFC By Jake Foley, 7 days ago

By Jake Foley, 7 days ago

Sean O’Malley thinks Francis Ngannou made the wrong decision by leaving the UFC. ‘The Predator’ shook up the MMA world when he decided to part ...