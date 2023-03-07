Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 3/7

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Feb. 12-13 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” black and white male, licensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered Feb. 11 by Miracle Huntley, Addie Way, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Feb. 6 by Larry Wertz, Albert Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and black female, unlicensed; bite attempt (tried to bite a staff member at shelter Feb. 13); stray taken to shelter Feb. 9 by Casey Church, Ravine Park Village Street, Toledo, from the unit block of Ravine Park Village Street, Toledo.





Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Feb. 12-13 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever/smooth collie mix, tan and white female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 30 by Toledo police from the 1400 block of Tecumseh Street, Toledo.

German shepherd/Labrador retriever mix, brown male; stray picked up by a control officer Jan. 5 at 355 E. Hudson St., Toledo.

