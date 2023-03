Citrus County Chronicle

DeSantis argues US should be like Florida ahead of 2024 bid By BRENDAN FARRINGTONANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press, 3 days ago

By BRENDAN FARRINGTONANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press, 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis positioned himself as the architect of a new conservative... ...