Brandon Baker Miami Visit, Jordan Lockhart Decommits, and More Prospects in the News

By Raymond Eaves,

3 days ago

Raymond Eaves drops the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Brandon Baker, Jordan Lockhart, and more!

Prospects in the News

Brandon Baker, OT, Santa Ana, CA (Mater Dei HS), #29 Nationally, #1 OT, #2 CA

The nation's number one offensive tackle Brandon Baker visited Miami over the weekend. Baker's relationship with Miami Head coach Mario Cristobal dates back to his time at Oregon . Baker will also visit USC on March 17th, his 9th visit to the Trojans. Baker also holds offers from schools like Georgia , Washington , Notre Dame , and Ohio State . Oregon currently has an 84.6% chance to land his commitment, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Jordan Lockhart, LB, Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS), #391 Nationally, #41 LB, #30 CA

Three-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart backed off of his verbal pledge to Ole Miss . Lockhart's recruitment has recently exploded, getting offers from Alabama , Tennessee , Michigan , and Texas A&M . One of Lockhart's main recruiters at Ole Miss Chris Partridge is now the linebackers coach at Michigan. Lockhart also visited Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide this weekend.

Williams Nwaneri, DL, Lee's Summit, MO (Lee's Summit North HS), #7 Nationally, #1 DL, #1 MO

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri visited Oklahoma and had nothing but good things to say about the visit. The talented lineman is being recruited by every top program around the nation. Nwaneri has offers from Alabama, Oregon , Notre Dame, and Tennessee. “I feel Oklahoma could be a place for me,” Nwaneri told On3. “It is a place I could fit in and become a successful player at.”

Ahmad Breaux, EDGE, Ruston, LA (Ruston HS), #853 Nationally, #58 Edge, #20 LA

Three-star edge Ahmad Breaux flipped his commitment from Duke to LSU . Breaux took a day visit to LSU, and that's all it took for him to back off his pledge from Duke and commit to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. "I felt like this decision was a no-brainer. I needed to stay home and make this state better," Breaux told On3.

