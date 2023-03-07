Open in App
FadeawayWorld.net

LeBron James Says Bronny Is Already Better Than Some Players In The NBA

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPs4S_0lA3xKJJ00

LeBron James made a bold statement on Twitter about his son Bronny already being better than some players in the NBA.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is extremely proud of the basketball player his son has become, as Bronny plays in his final year in high school.

LeBron was recently praising Bronny's performances in the LA State Playoffs but has now gone a step further by claiming his son is already better than some NBA players.

Many fans and critics will not like this statement and term it as disrespectful. However, LeBron is just being a proud and supportive father.

Bronny's recent scouting reports indicate that he has the potential to be a DPOY-caliber 3-and-D player like Marcus Smart or Jrue Holiday. People have already started claiming he has an extremely solid foundation and plays with defensive grit, qualities that have made role-players into stars overnight in the NBA.

Could Bronny James Play In The NBA Today?

Since Bronny can't go from high school to the NBA as his father did, he will have a chance to further develop his game in the NCAA for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft. If the rule restricting players out of high school to enter the Draft didn't exist, would Bronny be a draft prospect in 2023?

Bronny will get drafted in any year by virtue of being his father's son . His game is exciting but would need a lot more time to develop, time that NBA teams don't necessarily have while playing an 82-game regular season. He could probably be better than a few end-of-rotation players around the league, but it'd be hard to conclusively say that given Bronny's been playing high schoolers and not pro-level athletes.

LeBron is showing love to his son, even if it may be a little misplaced. After all, most proud and loving fathers say stuff like this about their kids. LeBron is no different.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA28 days ago
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Baseball Player Calls Out Nike for Supporting Ja Morant But Ending Partnership with Kyrie Irving
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Says Devin Booker Has Become More Talkative Because He Has The 'Ultimate Big Brother' In Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL1 day ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
LeBron James Getting Traded To The Mavericks Can't Be Ruled Out, Says NBA Insider
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Bill Cartwright Warned Michael Jordan That He Would Break Both Of His Legs If He Continued To Disrespect Him In The Locker Room
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Video: D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, And Malik Beasley Celebrate After Being Traded To Lakers
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Draymond Green Destroys Dillon Brooks, Claims He's Reason Grizzlies Aren't Ready To Win A Championship
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Can Create The Perfect Starting Lineup For The 2023-24 NBA Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy