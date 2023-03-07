LeBron James Says Bronny Is Already Better Than Some Players In The NBA

LeBron James made a bold statement on Twitter about his son Bronny already being better than some players in the NBA.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is extremely proud of the basketball player his son has become, as Bronny plays in his final year in high school.

LeBron was recently praising Bronny's performances in the LA State Playoffs but has now gone a step further by claiming his son is already better than some NBA players.

Many fans and critics will not like this statement and term it as disrespectful. However, LeBron is just being a proud and supportive father.

Bronny's recent scouting reports indicate that he has the potential to be a DPOY-caliber 3-and-D player like Marcus Smart or Jrue Holiday. People have already started claiming he has an extremely solid foundation and plays with defensive grit, qualities that have made role-players into stars overnight in the NBA.

Could Bronny James Play In The NBA Today?

Since Bronny can't go from high school to the NBA as his father did, he will have a chance to further develop his game in the NCAA for one season before declaring for the NBA Draft. If the rule restricting players out of high school to enter the Draft didn't exist, would Bronny be a draft prospect in 2023?

Bronny will get drafted in any year by virtue of being his father's son . His game is exciting but would need a lot more time to develop, time that NBA teams don't necessarily have while playing an 82-game regular season. He could probably be better than a few end-of-rotation players around the league, but it'd be hard to conclusively say that given Bronny's been playing high schoolers and not pro-level athletes.

LeBron is showing love to his son, even if it may be a little misplaced. After all, most proud and loving fathers say stuff like this about their kids. LeBron is no different.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.